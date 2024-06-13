Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as...
DeSantis vs Reporter, Hageman vs Nadler, Fox News vs Stunned Democrat!
'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About...
Miami Herald Editorial Board Lets Floridians Know Flooding From Rain Is a Preview...
Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His...
LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of...
The New York Post Shares Interesting Harvard Study and X Is Here for...
What Trump Claimed Nancy Pelosi's 'Whacko' Daughter Said About Him AND Nancy Is...
BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge...
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Tears, Throws Bill Clinton Under the Bus
Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only...
Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized...
Follow the Science: German Study Shockingly Reveals That Most Girls Outgrow 'Trans Identit...
We 'Member: Drew Holden Takes Us on Another Trip Down Memory Lane With...

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Paul Sperry posted about the pharmaceuticals Biden has been taking and called it 'developing' so we imagine there is much more to the cocktail they've been pumping into the leader of the free world. Notice we did not make a joke about cocaine or Adderall missing.

Advertisement

WAIT.

Oops, we did sort of make the joke. Our bad.

We'll apologize for it later.

So we looked these meds up and they range from treating clots, preventing strokes, cholesterol, heartburn, hayfever and ... COVID. 

Huh.

Pretty safe to say some things are missing.

HEY! That was our joke.

Doesn't seem to be working.

Recommended

Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right?

Why would they release this now? What's the motive?

Uh huh.

Absolutely.

Heck, drug test both candidates. Why not?

======================================================================

Related:

'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS

Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His Minimum Wage Claim and HOOBOY

LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of Affair With Fani (Video)

What Trump Claimed Nancy Pelosi's 'Whacko' Daughter Said About Him AND Nancy Is Hilariously CLASSIC Trump

Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DRUGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)
Sam J.
'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS
Sam J.
Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Aaron Walker
Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His Minimum Wage Claim and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg
Sam J.
BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge LOSS for Democrats (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement