Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked

Paul Sperry posted about the pharmaceuticals Biden has been taking and called it 'developing' so we imagine there is much more to the cocktail they've been pumping into the leader of the free world. Notice we did not make a joke about cocaine or Adderall missing.

WAIT.

Oops, we did sort of make the joke. Our bad.

We'll apologize for it later.

DEVELOPING: Biden has been taking the following pharmaceuticals: Eliquis, Crestor, Pepcid, Dymista and Comirnaty — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 13, 2024

So we looked these meds up and they range from treating clots, preventing strokes, cholesterol, heartburn, hayfever and ... COVID.

Eliquis : used to reduce the risk of blood clots and stroke.

Crestor: to reduce the level of low-density cholesterol

Pepcid: used to control heartburn and stomach ulcers

Dymista: allergies

Comirnaty: covid immunization — VisualRecap (@VisualRecap) June 13, 2024

Huh.

And the drugs they use to "tune him up" are not listed because they can't have us know the cocktails he is getting to keep him awake and somewhat sentient. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) June 13, 2024

Pretty safe to say some things are missing.

They left off cocaine and Adderall, right ? — RayRayRooRoo77 (@RayRayRooRoo77) June 13, 2024

HEY! That was our joke.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

Doesn't seem to be working.

Eliquis is a blood thinner, given to stroke patients or those at high risk.



Crestor Lowers LDL-Cholesterol and Reduce the Risk of Heart Attack or Stroke.



Why is information being released?

Are we expecting something? — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) June 13, 2024

Right?

Why would they release this now? What's the motive?

There HAS to be more than that! — 🍊 🐊 Florida girl 🐊 🍊 (@SmilemoreFL) June 13, 2024

Uh huh.

Well none of those would pop postive on a drug test so he should be ok to take one. 🤷‍♀️ — Ms.Cha*os (Rev.) (@Chey29993256) June 13, 2024

Absolutely.

Heck, drug test both candidates. Why not?

