Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His...
The New York Post Shares Interesting Harvard Study and X Is Here for...
What Trump Claimed Nancy Pelosi's 'Whacko' Daughter Said About Him AND Nancy Is...
BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge...
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Tears, Throws Bill Clinton Under the Bus
Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only...
Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized...
Follow the Science: German Study Shockingly Reveals That Most Girls Outgrow 'Trans Identit...
We 'Member: Drew Holden Takes Us on Another Trip Down Memory Lane With...
CRINGE: Joe Biden Says He Won't Be Awake at 3 AM While Answering...
No More Diversity Hires: J.D. Vance and Michael Cloud Introduce Legislation to END...
Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Poll: Trump Supporters Much More Likely to Prioritize Marriage and Children
Washington Post Columnist Heather Long May Throw Out Her Back Trying to Carry...

LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of Affair With Fani (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on June 13, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

Gosh, it would appear Fani Willis' ex-bae didn't want to answer CNN's question about the timing of their affair.

Huh, why ever could that be?

Certainly someone as honest as true as Fani's ex boyfriend would want to get the facts straight and answer all questions honestly, right?

Advertisement

Man, sometimes we just crack ourselves up. Almost as much as we cracked up watching Wade here:

Chip took OFF.

EL OH EL.

Wonder who was signaling him?

Clearly.

Amazing? Eh. With everything we've seen from our current legal system and the mainstream media this is sort of expected. No accountability.

Nope, not even a little bit.

Recommended

Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Because orange man bad, DUH.

======================================================================

Related:

Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg

Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized' Goes SO Wrong

AWKWARD! Hours After Biden's Son Is Convicted of Felony Gun Charges He Speaks at Everytown's Gun Sense U

Aaron Rupar's Attempt at Making Hunter Biden's Crimes Look 'Victimless' Backfires SPECTACULARLY

The Good, the Bad, and the EXCEPTIONALLY Stupid! Here are the 'Best' Reactions to Hunter Biden Verdict

=======================================================================

Tags: GEORGIA TRUMP FANI WILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Aaron Walker
BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge LOSS for Democrats (Thread)
Sam J.
Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His Minimum Wage Claim and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg
Sam J.
The New York Post Shares Interesting Harvard Study and X Is Here for It
RickRobinson
We 'Member: Drew Holden Takes Us on Another Trip Down Memory Lane With Hunter Biden's Laptop
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte' Aaron Walker
Advertisement