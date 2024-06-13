LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of Affair With Fani (Video)

Gosh, it would appear Fani Willis' ex-bae didn't want to answer CNN's question about the timing of their affair.

Huh, why ever could that be?

Certainly someone as honest as true as Fani's ex boyfriend would want to get the facts straight and answer all questions honestly, right?

Advertisement

Man, sometimes we just crack ourselves up. Almost as much as we cracked up watching Wade here:

“I’m getting signaled here”



Nathan Wade abruptly steps away from his CNN interview when asked about the timing of his affair with #FaniWillis



He’s alleged to have lied in court about when it ended, and his recent interviews have been inconsistent



pic.twitter.com/Sw8SMJdD6j — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 13, 2024

Chip took OFF.

EL OH EL.

Wonder who was signaling him?

He clearly doesn't want to talk about all his lies. #NathanWade and #FaniWillis are corrupt as hell. — Dennis Furlan (@dennisfurlan) June 13, 2024

Clearly.

What’s amazing is 1) this guy is a lawyer and 2) Kaitlin Collins is fine with this ridiculous time-out. — Bogie (@bogie_usa) June 13, 2024

Amazing? Eh. With everything we've seen from our current legal system and the mainstream media this is sort of expected. No accountability.

Doesn't look suspicious at all. — Geoff Gagliardi (@geoffge11) June 13, 2024

Nope, not even a little bit.

"No one is above the law."

~my new favorite saying... — Myself (@Bostondotcon) June 13, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Remind me again, how has this blatant perjurer (or his paramour) not had his license to practice law at least suspended? — Crisis Action Team (@CrisisActionTm) June 13, 2024

Because orange man bad, DUH.

======================================================================

Related:

Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg

Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized' Goes SO Wrong

AWKWARD! Hours After Biden's Son Is Convicted of Felony Gun Charges He Speaks at Everytown's Gun Sense U

Aaron Rupar's Attempt at Making Hunter Biden's Crimes Look 'Victimless' Backfires SPECTACULARLY

The Good, the Bad, and the EXCEPTIONALLY Stupid! Here are the 'Best' Reactions to Hunter Biden Verdict

=======================================================================