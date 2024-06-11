Aaron Rupar's Attempt at Making Hunter Biden's Crimes Look 'Victimless' Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Full disclosure, we included Aaron Rupar's tweet about Hunter Biden's victims in our piece rounding up the 'best' responses to his guilty verdict HOWEVER, the more we looked at Aaron's post and the more people dragged him for it the more we felt like it deserved it's own piece.

Guess that means Rupar has the dumbest reaction/reponse to the Hunter Biden guilty verdict of all.

Should we congratulate him?

Heh.

Here's the post:

Prayers up for all of Hunter Biden's victims. There are none. But still. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2024

Bad, right?

He's even been Community Noted:

Hunter Biden got his brother's widow, who he was having an affair with, hooked on crack.He also left a gun in an unlocked case in an unlocked car with the windows down that her children were poking around in. He also has yet to meet his daughter despite their wishes.

And it didn't just stop there.

Three cheers for the Biden White Trash Family! — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) June 11, 2024

If this was the son of a Republican politician you would be singing the praises of the “rule of law” and no one being above it & we all know it. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 11, 2024

Of course.

Oh, this is our favorite:

Was there a victim in Trumps case? — Matt B (@burgner1_b) June 11, 2024

He actually answered with this:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, Stormy Daniels is such a victim.

Hoo boy.

Other than enabling drug users and human trafficking, and ruining several families and marriages, you are spot on. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) June 11, 2024

Plenty of victims but you don’t think they matter. — “Scoop” Texas 🦅🇺🇸😎 (@VEtFeMaLE) June 11, 2024

Pretty sure his brother’s widow would disagree with you. Hunter got her addicted to crack. He’s no angel and has gotten away with many crimes because of his daddy, the big guy. — chicago (@LJT1212) June 11, 2024

There's millions of victims — Patriot of PA ™ (@ThePatriotofPA) June 11, 2024

They don't count though.

Hahaha that's clever...

You know he dumped the gun in a trash can near a school, right?

It's not like someone could have picked it up and decided to, I don't know shoot people? — squatchy (@mynameissquatch) June 11, 2024

Right?

BUT NO VICTIMS.

Tell that to all the children he trafficked — McKaylaRose (@McKaylaRoseRed) June 11, 2024

*cough cough*

Honestly, Rupar and everyone else circling the wagons around Hunter would be better off just admitting the smartest man Joe knows is a bad guy. And speaking of bad guys, next up, the Big Guy.

