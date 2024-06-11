The Good, the Bad, and the EXCEPTIONALLY Stupid! Here are the 'Best' Reactions to Hunter Biden Verdict

You all knew that Twitter would be a hotbed of horrible after Hunter Biden was found guilty of all three charges and is now a CONVICTED CRIMINAL. You all also likely knew we'd be putting together a best, worst, and OMG HOW DAMN DUMB CAN THESE PEOPLE BE article of reacations.

Yes, yes we are somewhat predictable.

Although not as predictable as MSNBC:

MSNBC notes that "the president has said that he loves his son, that he and the first lady love their son, that they're proud of him and the person that he's become..." pic.twitter.com/9YfnNCyKdp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2024

JOE LOVES HIS SON SO MUCH YOU GUYS.

Ridiculous is all I can say. The truth is, the only reason Hunter Biden was even charged here was because he was the president's son (even Lindsey Graham said as much), and Department of Justice officials thought it would provide them cover for charging Donald Trump.



It's sad… pic.twitter.com/g2q3SpQJ0B — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 11, 2024

Ha ha ha ha ha ha.

Now that authorities have gotten to the bottom of the heinous crime of Hunter Biden lying about drug abuse when he filled out a gun form, isn't it time to focus on why Jared and Ivanka Trump walked away from the White House with BILLIONS? pic.twitter.com/u2piItSQc9 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 11, 2024

Really American.

Right.

I want to take a short break from the jokes to just express my sympathy for Joe Biden. He's had so many family tragedies. His son has battled addiction. He's now watching him be prosecuted because of his political career. It's a really sad day for his family. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 11, 2024

Hunter is a dad dude.

Sorry, not sorry.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has just been found guilty on all 3 counts against him.



Well, MAGA? How will you spin your narrative of a "rigged justice system" now? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 11, 2024

We know Brooklyn Dad is paid to post.

We also know he is likely pushing whatever predisposed narrative the Democrats want out there ...

They think this proves Trump's court case wasn't a hot mess of corruption. That's adorable.

WATCH: IMMEDIATELY after a jury in Delaware finds Hunter Biden guilty on all counts in his gun case, CNN starts speculating that President Joe Biden may commute Hunter's sentence. pic.twitter.com/CNeTwcDrSH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 11, 2024

But nobody is above the law.

CNN sent out the email telling on-air people how to act. https://t.co/4CxtQSMV7r — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 11, 2024

Like a funeral.

MSNBC's @AWeissmann_: Hunter Biden verdict shows Joe Biden is the "living embodiment of the rule of law" pic.twitter.com/loyYcVreC1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *gasp* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Prayers up for all of Hunter Biden's victims. There are none. But still. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2024

And who is the victim in the Trump case? A pornstar? Biatch please.

There are SO MANY posts on JoJo's timeline ... woof. Girl is a mess:

Hunter Biden will never win re-election now. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 11, 2024

She couldn't be more predictable if she tried.

Is someone really paying her to write this garbage? They should get their money back.

Hunter Biden’s conviction doesn’t make me want to send Joe Biden more money. It doesn’t make me want to attack the justice system, call our government a “banana republic”, share private information about the jurors online, tweet about how he’s really doing this “for me”, or throw… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 11, 2024

Woof.

There are some funny ones out there as well:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



The jury has returned a verdict of GUILTY against Joel Biden’s grandson, Hunter, for exercising his second amendment rights. While this verdict is invalid because he has diplomatic immunity as a sitting president’s son, this is a big blow for the country because… pic.twitter.com/oCMF5ovlvN — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 11, 2024

*snort*

Meep.

Ahem.

But for the most part it's a bunch of Leftists freaking out and snarking about THE RULE OF LAW or whatever.

Just point and laugh.

