The Good, the Bad, and the EXCEPTIONALLY Stupid! Here are the 'Best' Reactions to Hunter Biden Verdict

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on June 11, 2024
Twitchy

You all knew that Twitter would be a hotbed of horrible after Hunter Biden was found guilty of all three charges and is now a CONVICTED CRIMINAL. You all also likely knew we'd be putting together a best, worst, and OMG HOW DAMN DUMB CAN THESE PEOPLE BE article of reacations.

Advertisement

Yes, yes we are somewhat predictable.

Although not as predictable as MSNBC:

JOE LOVES HIS SON SO MUCH YOU GUYS.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha.

Really American.

Right.

Hunter is a dad dude.

Sorry, not sorry.

We know Brooklyn Dad is paid to post.

We also know he is likely pushing whatever predisposed narrative the Democrats want out there ... 

They think this proves Trump's court case wasn't a hot mess of corruption. That's adorable.

But nobody is above the law.

Like a funeral.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *gasp* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And who is the victim in the Trump case? A pornstar? Biatch please.

There are SO MANY posts on JoJo's timeline ... woof. Girl is a mess:

She couldn't be more predictable if she tried.

Is someone really paying her to write this garbage? They should get their money back.

Woof.

There are some funny ones out there as well:

*snort*

Meep.

Ahem.

But for the most part it's a bunch of Leftists freaking out and snarking about THE RULE OF LAW or whatever.

Just point and laugh.

======================================================================

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN TRUMP

Advertisement
