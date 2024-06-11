Mollie Hemingway Calls Down the THUNDER on Merrick Garland for THREATENING People Not...
'Distraction from REAL Crimes': Trump Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Conviction and BOOM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

The Trump Campaign has released the following statement on Hunter Biden's conviction.

Nothing more than a distraction from the actual Biden family's corruption.

Bingo.

Yup.

Same.

Note, this the other statement released supposedly from Trump himself ... sadly, at this point we now know the statement wasn't really from him BUT we have to share it because it's hilarious and dammit, it sounds like him and we wish it was his statement.

Take a look:

Whoever came up with this, huzzah.

Don't worry, Joe - I will save your son after I get elected (for the third time). 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sounds like him.

*sigh* 

That would have been glorious - the cherry on top, if you will.

Or they find something else to charge Trump with.

