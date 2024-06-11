'Distraction from REAL Crimes': Trump Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Conviction and BOOM

The Trump Campaign has released the following statement on Hunter Biden's conviction.

NEW: Statement from the Trump campaign on the conviction of Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/op7DI204oS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 11, 2024

Nothing more than a distraction from the actual Biden family's corruption.

Bingo.

It’s all one big distraction… — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) June 11, 2024

Yup.

Tbh I think this one is better 🎯😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3DevSnj2za — Jamie 🇺🇲 🇨🇦 (@LibertyJamison) June 11, 2024

Same.

Note, this the other statement released supposedly from Trump himself ... sadly, at this point we now know the statement wasn't really from him BUT we have to share it because it's hilarious and dammit, it sounds like him and we wish it was his statement.

Take a look:

Whoever came up with this, huzzah.

Don't worry, Joe - I will save your son after I get elected (for the third time).

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sounds like him.

*sigh*

That would have been glorious - the cherry on top, if you will.

All the Biden campaign has is distraction.



His record can’t stand scrutiny. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 11, 2024

There should be a count of how many corrupt things have happened while Hunter Biden has been put in court



I swear when something is about to happen this guy is in court at the same exact time — Mathew V. Liberto (@The_Suntrip) June 11, 2024

Or they find something else to charge Trump with.

Appropriate response. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 11, 2024

He is correct, this is the appropriate response ALTHOUGH if we're being honest, we wouldn't have been upset over the inappropriate response.

Just being honest.

