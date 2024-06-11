Finger Guns?! Biden Was SUPER Cringe During That Dance BUT LOL, Did You See Kamala's Husband?! WATCH

As our brilliant, amazing, talented, gorgeous readers know, Joe Biden stood awkwardly still during a dance where Kamala Harris was shaking her booty along with a bunch of other people in the crowd, including her husband.

The Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff. Now, we certainly agree Biden's behavior was the main draw for a lot of outlets covering how bizarre the whole thing was BUT we couldn't help but notice how awkward and obviously uncomfortable Emhoff was.

Per Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando, Kammy married 'the whitest white dude that has ever white duded.'

Kamala didn’t just marry a white dude.



Kamala married the whitest white dude that has ever white duded. pic.twitter.com/uHndo5azvy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 11, 2024

And now we can't stop watching Emhoff.

It's cringe.

Note, there are some people pointing out that Emhoff isn't white but that's not really the point of how awkward he appears during this dance.

those l’il finger guns tho 😭 pic.twitter.com/mqc3D04Huy — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 11, 2024

So dapper.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The sweet lip-bite, as he attempts to bust a move. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) June 11, 2024

I dunno...Biden is at least +4 whiter than Mr. Kamala. — Gregory (@gregzilla901) June 11, 2024

+2 at best.

He appears to be alive, however, unlike the cadaver on her other side. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) June 11, 2024

Doug is just as black as Kamala. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 11, 2024

Huh.

This was painful to watch. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 11, 2024

And yet somewhat entertaining in a train wreck sort of way.

======================================================================

=======================================================================