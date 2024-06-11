BREAKING: Hunter Biden Found GUILTY on All Three Counts

Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three counts of lying on a federal firearms form.

Hunter Biden found GUILTY on all three counts! pic.twitter.com/yVOuoDzyBK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2024

Advertisement

Wow.

Biden's son Hunter, AKA the smartest man Joe knows, has been convicted of three felony charges related to a gun purchase, including making a false claim by saying he wasn't a drug user.

There's something you don't see every day.

Cue the meltdowns.

BREAKING: Delaware jury finds Hunter Biden guilty on all three counts of lying on a federal firearms form. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2024

Yeah, we're as surprised as you guys are.

This story is developing ... we will update as we learn more.

###

======================================================================

Related:

Jonathan Turley Uses Video of Nancy Pelosi Taking Responsibility for J6 Security to NUKE Her/J6 Committee

LITERAL Police State --> FBI Sought to Unmask Employees Who Supported Trump to Revoke Their Security

Rachel Maddow's MELTDOWN of All MELTDOWNS About Trump 'Getting Her' Is Off-the-Charts INSANE (Watch)

Nancy Pelosi in PANIC Mode Attempting to Do Damage Control After New J6 Footage Gives Her Away (Watch)

James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT (in Summer)

=======================================================================