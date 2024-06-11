Eric Swalwell Is So Stupid About So Much and So Often I've Lost...
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Found GUILTY on All Three Counts

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:22 AM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three counts of lying on a federal firearms form.

Wow.

Biden's son Hunter, AKA the smartest man Joe knows, has been convicted of three felony charges related to a gun purchase, including making a false claim by saying he wasn't a drug user.

There's something you don't see every day.

Cue the meltdowns.

Yeah, we're as surprised as you guys are.

This story is developing ... we will update as we learn more.

