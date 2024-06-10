'At LEAST Buy Us a Tesla First!' Elon Musk Sets His Eyes on...
Anti-Capitalist Lawn Flamingo Clutches Pearls Over Chick-fil-A Summer Camp annnd LOL I'm H...
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...
Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last...
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists...
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban...
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee...
The Biden Campaign Thinks This Ad Makes TRUMP Look Bad? (Projection Alert!)
CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israe...
Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER If Elected and Twitter/X...
So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So...
Gretchen Whitmer Conveniently Loses Connection to CNN Host After Being Asked an Awkward...
US-Based Palestine Chronicle BLISTERED for Trying to Hide Ties to Dead Journo Who...
Two-Tiered Justice: J6 Prosecutor Drops Federal Charges Against Carjacker After Just THREE...

James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT (in Summer)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on June 10, 2024

Here in Virginia, we had the coolest record on May since 1987.

Just putting that out there as Elizabeth Warren is trying to push RECORD-BREAKING HEAT to scare the normies ... as we're about to start summer. Yes, Liz, it gets hot in summer and it has for literally a bazillion years.

Advertisement

But we know she can't help herself and has to go for that climate change fear that results in stupid people voting for Democrats.

Take a look:

Liz never met a government agency or program she didn't love.

James Woods responded in kind.

Right? That should cool things off for Fauxcahontas.

You know, the fact she created this whole Native American lie that we can continue dunking on her with makes it all the more delicious.

Or the flap on Liz's teepee.

Hey, we see what he did there

He does keep things entertaining, doesn't he?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Totally climate change.

And it's totally Republican's fault.

Totally.

======================================================================

Related:

Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are With Short Video (Watch)

Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists Died to 'Return' Hostages

Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage

'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee Look WORSE

CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israeli Hostages

=======================================================================

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE ELIZABETH WARREN JAMES WOODS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage
Sam J.
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are With Short Video (Watch)
Sam J.
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee Look WORSE
Sam J.
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists Died to 'Return' Hostages
Sam J.
So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So FAR in Hunter Biden Trial
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement