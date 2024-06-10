James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT (in Summer)

Here in Virginia, we had the coolest record on May since 1987.

Just putting that out there as Elizabeth Warren is trying to push RECORD-BREAKING HEAT to scare the normies ... as we're about to start summer. Yes, Liz, it gets hot in summer and it has for literally a bazillion years.

But we know she can't help herself and has to go for that climate change fear that results in stupid people voting for Democrats.

Take a look:

If you’re feeling the record heat across the country, it’s a good reminder that big corporations lobbied to weaken rules requiring disclosure of their greenhouse gas emissions.



The @SECGov needs to protect investors and enforce its existing climate risk guidance. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 9, 2024

Liz never met a government agency or program she didn't love.

James Woods responded in kind.

Open the flap on your teepee. That should do it. https://t.co/RptrEG9blj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 10, 2024

Right? That should cool things off for Fauxcahontas.

You know, the fact she created this whole Native American lie that we can continue dunking on her with makes it all the more delicious.

China, India, and Iran don't care about our regulations. — Electronzap (@electronzap) June 10, 2024

Or the flap on Liz's teepee.

I wonder if @SenWarren had

any reservations about this

post. — Utmost Conservative (@LeaningFarRight) June 10, 2024

Hey, we see what he did there

You, Mr. Woods, are one of the reasons that I will never leave this app. 🤣😂🤣 — Mark Thompson 🇺🇸 (@marktmt) June 10, 2024

He does keep things entertaining, doesn't he?

Maybe do a rain dance Elizabeth. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) June 10, 2024

I keep hearing about these record temperatures. I am in Las Vegas where today it is going to be 97° has not been at least 103 for nearly 5 days. Normally by now we don’t get out of the 100° mark. Also, I am originally from the East Coast and have heard from my family who live in… — Joseph “The Demon “Albanese (@DemonEvilMuscle) June 10, 2024

Totally climate change.

And it's totally Republican's fault.

Totally.

