'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee Look WORSE

No matter how many times we read pieces about January 6th, one of the main questions that pops up in our minds is what the heck was Nancy Pelosi's daughter CONVENIENTLY doing there that day? Alexandra Pelosi just happened to be there shooting a documentary on January 6th?

Really?

C'mon, man.

POLITICO is all excited about viewing 'new footage' from Pelosi's daughter.

NEW: POLITICO has viewed new footage of #Jan6 showing confusion about the status of requests for National Guard troops. The video was shot by Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Via @jordainc @kyledcheneyhttps://t.co/IXzJE8KI0X — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) June 9, 2024

Confusion.

Riiiight.

From POLITICO:

As then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi fled the Capitol after it was overrun by pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, she grilled her top staffer on a key question: Where was the National Guard? “You’re going to ask me — in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff — ‘should we call … the National Guard?’” Pelosi asked her chief of staff Terri McCullough incredulously while they rode in an SUV that would take them to Fort McNair. “Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”

Good question, isn't it?

Except, of course, we know the footage isn't new. It was concealed.

Not new. CONCEALED by all the evil liars who made and pushed the J6 prime time Congressional hearing theater and perpetrated a massive fraud on the American public. https://t.co/LBEBVEFdaK — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 10, 2024

... a massive fraud on the American public.

Yup.

They had a narrative in mind and they are going to stick to that narrative no matter what.

Pelosi’s security chief repeatedly resisted pleas by USCP chief Sund for National Guardsmen. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who had been in cahoots with Milley before Jan 6, did not authorize deployment of DC Nat Guard until after 5pm. https://t.co/UuJhn7P94T — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 10, 2024

*cough cough*

They are still covering. Why was her daughter there to film? — Bill aka BFI (@BillFromIraq) June 10, 2024

Another good question.

Of course, they didn’t include that Trump authorized it a couple days before, and Bowser and Pelosi through her capital police contact, turned it down because they didn’t like the optics. — Mary Linich (@linich0528) June 10, 2024

Of course.

They literally hired Hollywood producers for the committee lol — AEQ (@kerosenedrip) June 10, 2024

But justice!

Rule of law!

Insurrection!

Reeeee!

Because January 6th was a set up by Democrats and the FBI to stop all questions around the 2020 election — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) June 10, 2024

These are bad people, folks. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.

Bad.

People.

