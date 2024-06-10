'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee Look WORSE

Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on June 10, 2024
Twitter

No matter how many times we read pieces about January 6th, one of the main questions that pops up in our minds is what the heck was Nancy Pelosi's daughter CONVENIENTLY doing there that day? Alexandra Pelosi just happened to be there shooting a documentary on January 6th?

Really?

C'mon, man.

POLITICO is all excited about viewing 'new footage' from Pelosi's daughter.

Confusion.

Riiiight.

From POLITICO:

As then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi fled the Capitol after it was overrun by pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, she grilled her top staffer on a key question: Where was the National Guard?

“You’re going to ask me — in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff — ‘should we call … the National Guard?’” Pelosi asked her chief of staff Terri McCullough incredulously while they rode in an SUV that would take them to Fort McNair. “Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”

Good question, isn't it?

Except, of course, we know the footage isn't new. It was concealed.

... a massive fraud on the American public.

Yup.

They had a narrative in mind and they are going to stick to that narrative no matter what.

*cough cough*

Another good question.

Of course.

But justice!

Rule of law!

Insurrection!

Reeeee!

These are bad people, folks. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. 

Bad. 

People.

======================================================================

