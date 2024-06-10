US-Based Palestine Chronicle BLISTERED for Trying to Hide Ties to Dead Journo Who Took Hostages (Thread)

The 'journalist' who took three Israelis hostage and was killed when Israel rescued them apparently has ties to a US-based publication called the Palestine Chronicle. Per a web search, they claim they are a 501 c3 nonprofit that 'highlights relevance to human rights, national struggles, freedom and democracy in the form of daily news, commentary, features, book reviews, photos, art, and more.'

In other words, they're a Palestinian propaganda outlet.

And now that we've learned one of their correspondents took three Israeli hostages, they're trying to cover their backsides.

Try being the key word here:

COVER UP:



The US-based Palestine Chronicle (a 501c3 nonprofit based in Washington State) is attempting to cover up evidence of its ties to a Gaza terrorist and Hamas spokesperson.



Its staffer in question, Abdallah Aljamal, took 3 Israelis hostage before being neutralized by… pic.twitter.com/kGpVdYb7Cl — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) June 9, 2024

The post continues:

Its staffer in question, Abdallah Aljamal, took 3 Israelis hostage before being neutralized by the IDF in yesterday's rescue operation. Multiple news outlets and the IDF have now confirmed Aljamal's role in hostage taking, in addition to reports that he served as a Hamas spox. This morning, the Palestine Chronicle website changed his bio from "correspondent" to "contributor." The first screenshot is from 6:30ET AM. The second is from 11:50AM ET.

Huh, that looks sus.

Today was the first time they referred to their terrorist employee as a contributor.



All other references have described Aljamal as a staffer and/or correspondent, indicating a full time, paid position with the US-based 501c3 nonprofit.https://t.co/u9HEHlLcxB — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) June 9, 2024

See what we mean?

The internet is forever, champs. pic.twitter.com/JU5HXpxB1l — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) June 9, 2024

BUSTED.

MORE:



The Palestine Chronicle continues its cover up operation.



They've now scrubbbed both their board of directors and the advisory board from the Palestine Chronicle website.



Screenshot from this morning versus this eve at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/6WbmPoZ0rT — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) June 10, 2024

Almost as if they know WE KNOW they've been connected to bad people and are trying to pretend otherwise.

The Palestine Chronicle is led by Ramzy Baroud. He's long been a close confidant of US-based radical Islamists.



Baroud is also a Snr Fellow at the Turkey-based Center for Islam & Global Affairs.



It's led by the infamous Sami Al-Arian, a Kuwaiti terrorist who was deported from… pic.twitter.com/j9dHnyhSVY — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) June 10, 2024

So basically ...

Community Notes ftw pic.twitter.com/wM8Gn74tzU — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) June 9, 2024

And he wasn't just a contributor, he was a correspondent.

Womp womp womp.

