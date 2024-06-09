Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation Is Going Down

The amount of lies Biden and his team are willing to tell Americans isn't quite as shocking as the number of Americans who are dumb enough to believe them. One need only look around to know things are more expensive, money isn't going as far, wages aren't keeping up, people are working multiple jobs, and credit card debt is at an all-time high, not to mention endless wars, rising crime, and a more divided country than ever before. Honestly, for someone to actually vote FOR Biden they'd have to be deliberately ignoring reality because our country is in terrible shape.

One of our 'favorite' lies is how Biden and even the media now are trying to convince us all that inflation is going down. They assume most Americans don't really understand how inflation works, and sadly they are correct, especially when it comes to the 37% or so of people who still say Biden is doing a good job.

Frog Capital is a great account to follow if you want financial news and info - they just decimated Biden's claim about inflation in one tweet:

Inflation is not down, it doesn't go down.

The rate of growth reduces as the numbers get bigger. "Journalists" keep telling you how happy you should be.

This is a 40-year chart on actual consumer prices.

I added the green trend line.

I can't imagine why people are upset.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vTHDFZconN — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) June 9, 2024

See? When you look at the REALITY of what's happening in this country, especially with inflation, you see quite quickly how bad things really are and WHY so many people are pissed off. Perhaps Americans aren't actually as stupid as Biden hopes they are.

"I'm getting fatter way more slowly than last year. This weight loss thing is working miracles!" — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) June 9, 2024

This is a flat out lie. There is no way that 1986 was *checks notes* 40 years ago! Take that back. You take that hateful statement back right now! 😭😭😭😭 — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) June 9, 2024

Dude. Right? Holy crap we're all getting so old.

Heh.

Their goal is 2% inflation. Which means prices will continue to rise by 2% even if they meet their goal. — James of Oak Mountain (@wambo161) June 9, 2024

Their goal is government dependence, the collapse of our dollar, and running a global cabal where they have all of the power.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Food and gas for starters. College tuition. Life is difficult across the board for most — Sarah (@lunch667) June 9, 2024

BUT Trump!

BUT Abortion!

BUT Birth Control!

Democrats' distractions are endless.

We’re just not Paul Krugman smart enough to understand — Shiner’s Dad (@ShinerDad) June 9, 2024

HA!

Yeah, that's it.

