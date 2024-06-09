AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not...
Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation Is Going Down

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on June 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The amount of lies Biden and his team are willing to tell Americans isn't quite as shocking as the number of Americans who are dumb enough to believe them. One need only look around to know things are more expensive, money isn't going as far, wages aren't keeping up, people are working multiple jobs, and credit card debt is at an all-time high, not to mention endless wars, rising crime, and a more divided country than ever before. Honestly, for someone to actually vote FOR Biden they'd have to be deliberately ignoring reality because our country is in terrible shape.

One of our 'favorite' lies is how Biden and even the media now are trying to convince us all that inflation is going down. They assume most Americans don't really understand how inflation works, and sadly they are correct, especially when it comes to the 37% or so of people who still say Biden is doing a good job.

Frog Capital is a great account to follow if you want financial news and info - they just decimated Biden's claim about inflation in one tweet:

See? When you look at the REALITY of what's happening in this country, especially with inflation, you see quite quickly how bad things really are and WHY so many people are pissed off. Perhaps Americans aren't actually as stupid as Biden hopes they are.

Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question
Sam J.
Dude. Right? Holy crap we're all getting so old. 

Heh.

Their goal is government dependence, the collapse of our dollar, and running a global cabal where they have all of the power.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

BUT Trump!

BUT Abortion!

BUT Birth Control!

Democrats' distractions are endless.

HA! 

Yeah, that's it.

