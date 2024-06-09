Dan Goldman too Dumb to Realize He Just Gave the Corrupt Biden Family AWAY Whining About Hunter's Charges

Dan Goldman is lucky he comes from a very wealthy family because that means he doesn't have to be especially productive or intelligent to make his way through the world. And what better occupation for someone like Goldman than as a Representative for New York who never sends their best.

Hey, if they want to elect wealthy nimrods that's their prerogative, right?

Heh.

Goldman thinks he's making a point here about the two-tiered justice system by whining about what Hunter Biden has been charged with. Little does he know he's actually making their point for them considering there are SO MANY OTHER THINGS they could have charged him with and decided on the lame gun charges.

Gosh, wonder why they'd do that?

The President’s son is on trial for a crime that is *never* charged as the top charge.@POTUS has not interfered and will not pardon his son.



To believe Republicans, you must believe that Biden has politicized the DOJ against Trump but NOT to protect his own son.



Ridiculous. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) June 8, 2024

Yes, Dan, your post is ridiculous.

AYFKM? The FBI & DOJ successfully ran out the statute of limitations on Hunter's most serious charges - for bribery & money laundering.



On top of China & Burisma, Latvia provided credible allegations of money laundering by Hunter Biden, Archer & two others to Ukraine. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 8, 2024

But but but, it's not fair! They never charge this as a top charge!

They only charged him after overwhelming evidence was made public by the right; they let the statute run on the most serious crimes that would have put him away for decades; they tried to give him a free pass plea deal that a judge laughed out of court. Other than that, A+ post. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 8, 2024

You zealots just convicted the most popular opposition candidate and ex president of 34 felonies for an accounting categorization. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) June 8, 2024

It's a political theater charge to avoid the major RICO PAY FOR FOREIGN ACCESS Treason crimes and to try to show no bias against Trump.



Will be a slap on the wrist, all premeditated by Democrats. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) June 8, 2024

And Hur refused to recommend charges against #SleepyJoe Biden because he felt he was too feeble and incompetent to stand trial, not because he hadn’t committed any crimes. Hur is not grand jury and judge. He must prefer charges if it more likely than not that a crime was… — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) June 8, 2024

Or you have to understand that they let the statute of limitations run on the tax crimes, overlooked the sex trafficking crimes, and did their best to not looking into FARA violations that would implicate his father in corruption. They intentionally gave him a slap on the wrist. — Deep Goat (@deepgoatdc) June 8, 2024

Dan can't deal with the truth.

Ridiculous.

