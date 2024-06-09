Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer...
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting
Daily Beast: Trump Can’t Carry a Gun but May Regain the Nuclear Codes
CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'
Watch President Biden Call Himself a 'Student of French History' While in Paris
Elie Mystal Says Tim Scott and Byron Donalds Exist 'Because the Grift Is...
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
'Seems Insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to...
Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter
Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were...
Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages
'Dems Must Really Be Worried'! Politico Looks at the Biden Family Business (and...
Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way

Dan Goldman too Dumb to Realize He Just Gave the Corrupt Biden Family AWAY Whining About Hunter's Charges

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:31 AM on June 09, 2024
Townhall

Dan Goldman is lucky he comes from a very wealthy family because that means he doesn't have to be especially productive or intelligent to make his way through the world. And what better occupation for someone like Goldman than as a Representative for New York who never sends their best.

Advertisement

Hey, if they want to elect wealthy nimrods that's their prerogative, right?

Heh.

Goldman thinks he's making a point here about the two-tiered justice system by whining about what Hunter Biden has been charged with. Little does he know he's actually making their point for them considering there are SO MANY OTHER THINGS they could have charged him with and decided on the lame gun charges.

Gosh, wonder why they'd do that?

Yes, Dan, your post is ridiculous.

But but but, it's not fair! They never charge this as a top charge!

Recommended

Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question
Sam J.
Advertisement

Dan can't deal with the truth.

Ridiculous.

======================================================================

Related:

Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies Is VERY Telling

Advertisement

Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife Trying to Remain Relevant

Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilevre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)

Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice for Whining About Upside Down Flag

This CAN'T Be Footage of Hallie Biden Ditching Hunter's Illegal Gun Because RUSSIA, Right? LOL - WATCH

======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question
Sam J.
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting
Brett T.
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Grateful Calvin
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
Brett T.
CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'
Brett T.
Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were Right All Along
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question Sam J.
Advertisement