'The Irony Is Lost': NY Times Shredded for Spin on Why 'Rule of...
Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice...
Here's a 'Climate Change Emergency' Shot and Chaser Courtesy of First Lady Jill...
This CAN'T Be Footage of Hallie Biden Ditching Hunter's Illegal Gun Because RUSSIA,...
OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the...
Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or...
EEEWWW: Chelsea Handler Goes FULL CREEPY in Reminding 50 Cent That He Is...
Can a Gun Control Activist Get Elected Governor of Montana?
Kevin Sorbo Makes Controversial Statement About Fauci Testifying Before Congress
Geraldo Owned Hard Over Claiming Biden Case Is Politically Motivated
Joe Walsh is Voting For The Party Trying to Destroy the Rule of...
Scott Presler OWNS Resistance Account That Tried to Call Him Out Over Bannon...
Covenant Killer Wrote About Her Imaginary Penis Days Before Shooting
German Woman Demonstrates Condoms to Migrants

Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilevre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on June 07, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Thinking conservatives in America could learn a thing or two from watching how Pierre Poilevre handles the mainstream media. No matter how hard they try to trip him up, they fail. No matter how hard they try and make him a villain, they fail.

Advertisement

In other words, this is brilliant.

Watch:

To be fair, when conservatives bring up math in our country we get lectured about how racist and bigoted math is but still.

No ruffles.

No emotion.

Just facts. Simple, plain, and unable to be stirred.

Booyah.

Awww yes, Poilevre is no stranger to dealing with the obnoxious, biased media.

They better hope so, Trudeau is a disaster.

And the media is a bunch of Elmer Fudds.

Recommended

Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)
Doug P.
Advertisement

... that's what actually matters.

Bingo.

======================================================================

Related:

Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice for Whining About Upside Down Flag

This CAN'T Be Footage of Hallie Biden Ditching Hunter's Illegal Gun Because RUSSIA, Right? LOL - WATCH

OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the Most Hilarious Example of FAFO EVER

Calm Your VAG***S!--> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands Off My Birth Control' Tag

You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame America for Hitler in Dunk on Trump

======================================================================

Tags: CONSERVATIVES MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)
Doug P.
'The Irony Is Lost': NY Times Shredded for Spin on Why 'Rule of Law Is on the Ballot'
Doug P.
OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the Most Hilarious Example of FAFO EVER
Sam J.
This CAN'T Be Footage of Hallie Biden Ditching Hunter's Illegal Gun Because RUSSIA, Right? LOL - WATCH
Sam J.
Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice for Whining About Upside Down Flag
Sam J.
EEEWWW: Chelsea Handler Goes FULL CREEPY in Reminding 50 Cent That He Is a Black Person
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction) Doug P.
Advertisement