Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilevre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)

Thinking conservatives in America could learn a thing or two from watching how Pierre Poilevre handles the mainstream media. No matter how hard they try to trip him up, they fail. No matter how hard they try and make him a villain, they fail.

In other words, this is brilliant.

Watch:

Every conservative leader in the world should be forced to watch Pierre Poilevre clips each day and take notes. pic.twitter.com/0D0wQy0tUn — Will Kingston (@WillKingston) June 6, 2024

To be fair, when conservatives bring up math in our country we get lectured about how racist and bigoted math is but still.

No ruffles.

No emotion.

Just facts. Simple, plain, and unable to be stirred.

Booyah.

All time classic https://t.co/gMEMfFEAeh — Paul LeCoque (@paullecoque) June 6, 2024

Awww yes, Poilevre is no stranger to dealing with the obnoxious, biased media.

Canada’s next prime minister — Haymi Behar (@HaymiBehar) June 6, 2024

They better hope so, Trudeau is a disaster.

He’s like if Bugs Bunny was a politician — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) June 7, 2024

And the media is a bunch of Elmer Fudds.

I'm sorry but if you're Canadian and you are not working to elect Poilevre then you get what you deserve. — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) June 6, 2024

This is too much commonsense for the socialists and authoritarians. — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) June 6, 2024

In general, focusing on OUTCOMES over INPUTS is always a good rhetorical strategy -- because that's what actually matters. — stevemur (@stevemur) June 6, 2024

... that's what actually matters.

Bingo.

