OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the Most Hilarious Example of FAFO EVER

Welp, The Hill fired Briahna Joy Gray for being a horrific antisemite.

Even though she once said they couldn't do that.

We're not even making that up, which makes this all the more delicious and hilarious. DEI hires thinking they can't be fired.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/JSegDBXV1T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 7, 2024

Ouch.

Guess she was WRONG and they could (and did) fire her.

But you know, it's not her fault. Nope.

Honestly, you guys, we're shocked they did it. Likely not as shocked as she was.

Heh.

Time to polish the resume pic.twitter.com/esXrp94GpY — 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕤 𝑜𝓃 𝕏 💭 (@thesonofbran) June 7, 2024

Ain't that the truth? Heck, Joy Reid got busted for a homophobic blog she wrote years ago and is still being a repugnant bigot on MSNBC. Granted, she also claimed time traveling hackers somehow magically put all of that homophobic stuff on her personal blog but still.

She must have a PhD in #FAFO. pic.twitter.com/t2tTiq4x2n — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) June 7, 2024

Liberals are great at blaming others — James R. (@JVR926) June 7, 2024

Thinking you can't be replaced typically leads to behavior that gets you replaced. — Edgewise (@SeanJohns1972) June 7, 2024

True.

But when you're on the Left it has to be really really really really bad which tells us her behavior was really really really really bad.

This is why certain groups love DEI - it gives them blanket protection against getting fired for their incompetence and provides opportunities to advance their careers without obtaining the merit necessary to do so. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) June 7, 2024

I love how she immediately starts attacking her employer, the second she got fired. 😂😂😂 — Aidan (@A_d_n_R_d_i_g) June 7, 2024

Because it's all their fault she's a raging antisemite ya' know.

