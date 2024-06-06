GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cycl...
Another Day, Another Town Meeting Where Residents Express Anger Over Policies THEY Voted...
Andrew McCabe Whining About How Scared FBI Employees are of Trump Goes HILARIOUSLY...
SIT ON IT, FONZIE: Henry Winkler Wonders if Netanyahu Is Intentionally Extending War...
OOF: Jeffrey Toobin's Twitter Follow Request Shows ZERO Self-Awareness and Raises EVERY Re...
Democrats Attack Republicans … for Not Being Willing to Force Nuns to Buy...
Joy Reid Compares Bussing Migrants to School Segregation
Shoppers Block Door, Trapping Shoplifters Inside
Biden Campaign Tries to Revive the 'Bloodbath' Hoax
'Heterochronology' - The Latest Oppression Tool Just Dropped (Watch)
Daily Beast: If Biden Can Weaponize the Justice Department, Why Doesn't He Stop...
In the Trump RICO Case, the Georgia Court of Appeals Spanks the Fani
Bloomberg Looks at the ‘White Fortress’ Cities Popping Up in the South
OUTRAGEOUS! Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib SLAMS Biden over New Executive Order on Immigration

Biden's D-Day Address in Normandy Goes From Cringe to Downright OMG-WTF in More Ways Than ONE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After watching Joe Biden this morning we find it hard to believe that the first Presidential Debate planned for June 27th will actually take place. They'd have to be insane to allow this man to debate Trump, even with all the help CNN can muster his way. We've known for years now that they likely pump Biden up with all sorts of 'energy boosts' to keep him in a somewhat normal space, but this morning in Normandy ...

Advertisement

Woof.

They need to up the dosage.

This was bad from the get-go.

Wait wait wait, there's more.

And it only gets worse.

Walking is hard, guys.

So is standing, apparently.

What. The. Hell?

Indeed.

Does he think he is supposed to sit down? And look at Jill Biden's face ... she mutters or whispers something to him. This is just bizarre.

And speaking of bizarre:

Huh? 

We got nothin'.

They had to know this wouldn't go well.

Recommended

GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

He probably still thinks he's Obama's VP.

We suppose since Obama is likely still calling the shots that makes sense ...

*cough cough*

======================================================================

Related:

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee

LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT After Presser is PRICELESS

Oilfield Rando Sums Up Biden's 'Tough' Executive Order on the Southern Border as Only HE Can and LOL

The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions About the Economy to Help Biden

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL
Sam J.
Andrew McCabe Whining About How Scared FBI Employees are of Trump Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
OOF: Jeffrey Toobin's Twitter Follow Request Shows ZERO Self-Awareness and Raises EVERY Red Flag
Grateful Calvin
Democrats Attack Republicans … for Not Being Willing to Force Nuns to Buy Birth Control (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
SIT ON IT, FONZIE: Henry Winkler Wonders if Netanyahu Is Intentionally Extending War Against Hamas
Grateful Calvin
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement