Biden's D-Day Address in Normandy Goes From Cringe to Downright OMG-WTF in More Ways Than ONE (Watch)

After watching Joe Biden this morning we find it hard to believe that the first Presidential Debate planned for June 27th will actually take place. They'd have to be insane to allow this man to debate Trump, even with all the help CNN can muster his way. We've known for years now that they likely pump Biden up with all sorts of 'energy boosts' to keep him in a somewhat normal space, but this morning in Normandy ...

Woof.

They need to up the dosage.

This was bad from the get-go.

The Biden Shuffle pic.twitter.com/qhubKHgJ3k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Wait wait wait, there's more.

And it only gets worse.

Biden reaches out for Macron to steady him ... pic.twitter.com/2VjSjoYbZl — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 6, 2024

Walking is hard, guys.

So is standing, apparently.

What The Hell Is Biden Doing?



A seriously embarrassing moment took place today at the D-Day 80th Anniversary Memorial in Normandy, France.



Can anyone explain what exactly President Joe Biden is doing here? Anyone?#BidenDementia #DDay #NormandyMemorial pic.twitter.com/Usa5iBGZtD — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) June 6, 2024

What. The. Hell?

Indeed.

Does he think he is supposed to sit down? And look at Jill Biden's face ... she mutters or whispers something to him. This is just bizarre.

And speaking of bizarre:

BIDEN: "We're living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than any point since the end of the World War II, since these beaches were stormed" pic.twitter.com/hn4Q27Obuw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Huh?

Biden uses his D-Day address in Normandy to talk about how many Russians have been killed in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6u4m0SNAIv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

We got nothin'.

They had to know this wouldn't go well.

Joe Biden's handlers flew him to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy on D-Day.



But does Joe Biden actually know why he is there.



Previously, Joe Biden forgot which day #DDay occurred:pic.twitter.com/9dE5Y29qol — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 6, 2024

He probably still thinks he's Obama's VP.

We suppose since Obama is likely still calling the shots that makes sense ...

*cough cough*

