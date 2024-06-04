If You Want to Be Cool, You Must Be Apart of the LGBTQ...
The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions About the Economy to Help Biden

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on June 04, 2024
Twitchy

Did The Hill really ask why Americans feel so negative about the economy?

Yes. Yes they did.

Gosh, while we're certainly not experts we're pretty sure people don't just 'feel' negative about the economy, they're living in it, experiencing it every day. They KNOW it sucks and living in a sucky economy can make someone feel negative.

All caught up?

From The Hill:

Americans are not feeling good about the state of the economy, and it’s a big problem for President Biden.

Even as numerous indicators suggest the U.S. economy is doing remarkably well in the postpandemic era, poll after poll has shown consumers don’t view the economy in the same light.

Nearly 3 in 5 Americans in a recent Harris poll said the U.S. is in a recession, despite a record number of new jobs added under Biden and the longest stretch of unemployment below 4 percent since the 1960s.

Why don't they just admit this is an ad for Sleepy Joe and be done with it?

But everything is better! The Hill says so!

Heh.

