The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions About the Economy to Help Biden

Did The Hill really ask why Americans feel so negative about the economy?

Yes. Yes they did.

Gosh, while we're certainly not experts we're pretty sure people don't just 'feel' negative about the economy, they're living in it, experiencing it every day. They KNOW it sucks and living in a sucky economy can make someone feel negative.

Advertisement

All caught up?

Why are Americans feeling so negative about the economy? https://t.co/v5xo1bIh9K — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2024

From The Hill:

Americans are not feeling good about the state of the economy, and it’s a big problem for President Biden. Even as numerous indicators suggest the U.S. economy is doing remarkably well in the postpandemic era, poll after poll has shown consumers don’t view the economy in the same light.

Nearly 3 in 5 Americans in a recent Harris poll said the U.S. is in a recession, despite a record number of new jobs added under Biden and the longest stretch of unemployment below 4 percent since the 1960s.

Why don't they just admit this is an ad for Sleepy Joe and be done with it?

Because I spent 75$ at the grocery store yesterday and I only filled one bag. That's why. — BionicZionist (@BionicZionist) June 4, 2024

But everything is better! The Hill says so!

Heh.

Because they can't afford food, rent, and gas — Patriot911 (@Patriot911News) June 4, 2024

Banks closing, restaurants closing, bankruptcies skyrocketing, taxes increasing, average American with more debt/less savings, groceries, gas…shall I go on? — Joe Rickley (@JoeRickley) June 4, 2024

Because the metrics used to get the official numbers don't genuinely reflect the day-to-day reality of most Americans.



Prices are, in fact, high. — often uncommon 👊 (@oftenuncommon) June 4, 2024

Crazy talk!

BECAUSE WE LIVE IN REALITY! — Crystal Ball (@BallBal93187) June 4, 2024

Who knew?

======================================================================

Related:

'Some (D)ark Money is GOOD!' Marc Elias Group Arranged $64 Million Dark Money Donation to Biden Super PAC

We Did NOT Have Biden Picks Fist-Fight With TIME Journo on Our Bingo Card But Here We ARE (No, Really!)

'I Would Be Punished in Palestine': Lady MAGA Educates Pro-Palestine LGBTQr About Israel and MORE (Watch)

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)

Claire McCaskill's FREAK Out About GOP Allowing Everyone to Buy Guns Without Telling the Feds BACKFIRES

======================================================================