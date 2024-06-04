YIKES: Just When We Thought the Biden/TIME Interview Couldn't Get Any WORSE Joe Threatened to Throw FISTS

Don't know about you guys but we did NOT have Biden tries getting into a fist-fight with a reporter on our Bingo cards BUT HEY, at this point with as insane and out of it as this guy really is, we suppose anything is possible.

No wonder they don't want those Hur tapes released, if this is how he treated a TIME reporter who knows how crazy he actually got during that interview.

And Democrats want this man to stay in the White House ... let that sink in.

Time fact-checks Biden’s defense of his record on inflation. https://t.co/4cklIYuak9 pic.twitter.com/dxxuYW3dcn — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2024

The transcript is nutty, but this is by far the nuttiest part:

The last two years of Presidents, two-term President's tenure are usually focused on foreign affairs. You are 81 years old, and would be 86 by the time you left office. Large majorities of Americans, including in the Democratic Party, tell pollsters they think you are too old to lead. Could you really do this job as an 85-year old man? Biden: I can do it better than anybody you know. You’re looking at me, I can take you too. He can take them too?

Ok, crazy old man.

Oh, and the piece about China ... Biden is not only getting senile, but he's paranoid AF.

I do have one last on China, which is are they meddling in the election? Have you seen evidence that they're meddling with AI or in other ways in the US election? Biden: There, there, there, there is evidence that meddling is going on. I'm not going to get into, I don't think I should from an intelligence standpoint, there… It sounds as if they are. Biden: I think China would have an interest—let me put it like this—would have an interest in meddling. Everybody, all the bad guys are rooting for Trump, man. Not a joke. Think about it. Think about it.

Yiiiikes.

Then again, who are we kidding? The whole damn thing is insane.









