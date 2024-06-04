Senator Kennedy: Here's Why Joe Biden Is in Big Trouble
Claire McCaskill's FREAK Out About GOP Allowing Everyone to Buy Guns Without Telling the Feds BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on June 04, 2024
Twitchy

We know Claire McCaskill was not trying to help Republicans or support the Constitution in this rant about guns but ... she did. This may well be one of our favorite self-owns of the year so far.

Advertisement

She really thinks Republicans upholding the Second Amendment is a bad thing.

No wonder she lost her seat.

Watch:

And?

Yes?

Ok?

What Jesse said.

Heck, the GOP should make McCaskill's rant a campaign ad.

Advertisement

Same.

Not even a little bit.

Which makes this all the more hilariously glorious.

======================================================================

