Claire McCaskill's FREAK Out About GOP Allowing Everyone to Buy Guns Without Telling the Feds BACKFIRES

We know Claire McCaskill was not trying to help Republicans or support the Constitution in this rant about guns but ... she did. This may well be one of our favorite self-owns of the year so far.

Advertisement

She really thinks Republicans upholding the Second Amendment is a bad thing.

No wonder she lost her seat.

Watch:

Claire McCaskill: "What the Republicans want to do is allow everyone to buy guns everywhere without ever having to tell the federal government anything." pic.twitter.com/xi8taHlIEe — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 4, 2024

And?

Yes?

Ok?

When it comes to 2nd Amendment issues, Democrats consistently express my values better than Republicans do.



“It’s a weapon of war!” Yes, I know.



“You can kill 10 people with this!” Yes



“You don’t want to tell the government!” Also yes. https://t.co/LirQ9WjlnY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 4, 2024

What Jesse said.

Breaking News: Another dumb Democrat admits to having no concept of the laws and foundational principles of the nation she served so badly. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) June 4, 2024

I wish the @GOP was really as based as McCaskill makes them sound so n this clip. But they are really nothing more than the JV @TheDemocrats — Joecephus (@joecephus) June 4, 2024

Heck, the GOP should make McCaskill's rant a campaign ad.

She thinks there's something wrong with that idea. pic.twitter.com/G6Sd8kcdsm — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 4, 2024

Failing to see a problem. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 4, 2024

Same.

I looked all over the place. Couldn’t find the problem anywhere. — Christopher David (@whetherhead5) June 4, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Which makes this all the more hilariously glorious.

======================================================================

Related:

Bill Maher Gets BLUNTLY Honest About Biden's Chances in November and Lefties Just CAN'T EVEN (Watch)

LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the Jokes Write Themselves

Somebody's NERVOUS! Chris Murphy Called Out for Lying His Arse OFF About Why the GOP Stands With Trump

Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL

What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile

======================================================================