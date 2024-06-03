Somebody's NERVOUS! Chris Murphy Called Out for Lying His Arse OFF About Why the GOP Stands With Trump

This freaking guy.

If you look up the phrase 'disingenuous lying corrupt toad' Chris Murphy's picture will be right there next to it. True story.

Murphy has thoughts about why the GOP is standing with Trump. Granted, his thoughts are wrong and could even be construed as lies BUT still. He has thoughts.

Dumb ones.

Hi.



The reason Republicans are all lining up to help Donald Trump get away with his multiple crimes is because they need him to pass a national abortion ban and tax cuts for their corporate and billionaire buddies. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 3, 2024

Democrats have become the party of corporate billionaire buddies.

Hey, nobody ever accused Murphy of being the brightest crayon in the box or even the sharpest tool in the shed.

If you were any dumber, they'd have to water you twice a week... — DanielCChamberlain (@DanCham03014042) June 3, 2024

You're LYING, again. I spoke with more CT voters this weekend than you probably ever have. They are disgusted by your continual lies and treatment of them as if they are stupid. #RESIGN #CTPolitics — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 3, 2024

Democrats have really overplayed their hand this time.

The majority of his donors were small donors donating $5 or $10. They don’t get corporate tax cuts, and they’re certainly not billionaires. They are hard-working, law-abiding citizens who recognize they could afford groceries and gas with Trump’s America First economic policy.… — 🇺🇸 HOCKEY MOM 🇺🇸 (@jeepgirl9272) June 3, 2024

This is such an obvious LIE because: 1) DOBBS decision makes clear only States can regulate abortion, 2) bill would NEVER get past the Senate filibuster — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) June 3, 2024

Brilliant analysis. Groundbreaking. Republicans are all about making sure billionaires don’t pay taxes. Have you ever expressed an original thought? — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) June 3, 2024

He's a Democrat so no, he has not.

Hi!

You nailed it! I've so many knocked up partners and billionaire buddies that need my help. You are totally in touch! — Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) June 3, 2024

Totally!

A "smart" politician would preface this with "in my opinion"



You're nothing if not predictable. 😂 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 3, 2024

Chris…what? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 3, 2024

Don't look at us, man. We just work here.

