Nothing to See Here, Just Maxine Waters Calling Millions of Americans 'Domestic Terrorists...
Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's...
Joe Biden Statement on Hunter's Trial Contains a Huge Lie (and Also a...
Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back...
Pardon Our French But EFF These People --> WATCH Dems Suck UP to...
What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING...
'Not Exactly Going As They Hoped': Post Trump Conviction Polling Will NOT Calm...
Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilariou...
Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know...
Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time...
BOMBSHELL Testimony Shows Fauci Just Made COVID Rules Up
WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That...
You Don't Despise Media Enough, Part 2,893: AP Reports Trump Attacking US Justice...
DUDE: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses the Right of Doxxing Trump Jurors, Trips SPECTACULARLY Ove...

Somebody's NERVOUS! Chris Murphy Called Out for Lying His Arse OFF About Why the GOP Stands With Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

This freaking guy.

If you look up the phrase 'disingenuous lying corrupt toad' Chris Murphy's picture will be right there next to it. True story.

Murphy has thoughts about why the GOP is standing with Trump. Granted, his thoughts are wrong and could even be construed as lies BUT still. He has thoughts.

Advertisement

Dumb ones.

Democrats have become the party of corporate billionaire buddies.

Hey, nobody ever accused Murphy of being the brightest crayon in the box or even the sharpest tool in the shed.

Democrats have really overplayed their hand this time.

Recommended

Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

He's a Democrat so no, he has not.

Totally!

Don't look at us, man. We just work here.

======================================================================

Related:

Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL

Here are the Most EMBARRASSING Clips of Democrats SUCKING UP to and Defending Fauci During Testimony

What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile

Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilarious THANK YOU

Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know They'll Just Ignore Anyway

======================================================================

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY GOP REPUBLICANS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nothing to See Here, Just Maxine Waters Calling Millions of Americans 'Domestic Terrorists'
Grateful Calvin
Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back Channel' Communications
Doug P.
What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile
Sam J.
Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilarious THANK YOU
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement