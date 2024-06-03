Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back...
Outlaw President: Legal Scholars Highlight Reversible Errors in Trump’s New York Trial

Here are the Most EMBARRASSING Clips of Democrats SUCKING UP to and Defending Fauci During Testimony

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on June 03, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

At this point, we have come to the conclusion that if a Republican said we should cure cancer and feed the poor Democrats would fight against curing cancer and advocate for the poor to starve.

It's just insane.

You'd think Democrats likely lost people as well due to some of the rules and mandates that it sounds like Fauci was just sort of making up as he went along but oh no, they'd much rather make sure Republicans can't get a 'win' here.

Embarrassing AF.

Here are the worst:

Is he though? Is he human like the rest of us?

Eh.

Note, if you guys aren't following Price you are really missing out. The guy is on top of like EVERYTHING and has really good content and info. Just sayin'. Hey, we like to give credit to people who make our jobs easier.

Don't listen to those evil people telling you the truth when you can listen to someone like Fauci just making it up as he goes along.

Yeah. No.

So much no.

Hell no.

NO NO NO.

All the no.

He should be apologizing to US.

