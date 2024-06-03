Here are the Most EMBARRASSING Clips of Democrats SUCKING UP to and Defending Fauci During Testimony

At this point, we have come to the conclusion that if a Republican said we should cure cancer and feed the poor Democrats would fight against curing cancer and advocate for the poor to starve.

It's just insane.

You'd think Democrats likely lost people as well due to some of the rules and mandates that it sounds like Fauci was just sort of making up as he went along but oh no, they'd much rather make sure Republicans can't get a 'win' here.

Embarrassing AF.

Here are the worst:

Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) asks Dr. Fauci about his emotional well being because Republicans are too mean to him:



"You know what, you're human just like the rest of us." pic.twitter.com/ITKqTZaAFz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 3, 2024

Is he though? Is he human like the rest of us?

Eh.

Rep @jamie_raskin to Fauci: "I would like to apologize to you that some of our colleagues seem to want to drag your name through the mud. They're treating you like a convicted felon. You probably wish they were. They treat convicted felons with love and admiration." pic.twitter.com/9VPPVu2eHW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 3, 2024

BREAKING:



Fauci warns the American public against listening to podcasts, memes, or to the "conspiracy theorists"



He blames the unvaccinated for around 200,000-300,000 additional deaths pic.twitter.com/gG4TVAW4R8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 3, 2024

Don't listen to those evil people telling you the truth when you can listen to someone like Fauci just making it up as he goes along.

According to Rep Mfume we all owe Fauci an apology.



Do you want to apologize to Fauci? pic.twitter.com/Z8ig1tbLBd — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) June 3, 2024

Yeah. No.

So much no.

Hell no.

NO NO NO.

All the no.

He should be apologizing to US.

