Here's Why the Left and Right are Different

Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilarious THANK YOU

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on June 03, 2024
From gif

We get that anti-Trump people like Claude Taylor thinks pointing out that Trump was found guilty is some sort of win but ultimately all they're really doing is reminding everyone how rigged the system is and how Democrats were so desperate to stay in power they weaponized the legal system. It's no coincidence Trump's approval numbers have gone up since he was found guilty.

So really, we should be thanking people like Taylor.

Which is exactly what Scott Presler did here:

Hey man, billboards aren't cheap.

Good point.

Exactamundo!

See what we mean?

Might as well just call Trump the 'Outlaw Candidate'. People will buy t-shirts ...

Never look a gift horse in the mouth.

The only people these billboards appeal to weren't voting for Trump in the first place. 

Meh.

So many self-owns, so little time.

