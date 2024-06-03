Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilarious THANK YOU

We get that anti-Trump people like Claude Taylor thinks pointing out that Trump was found guilty is some sort of win but ultimately all they're really doing is reminding everyone how rigged the system is and how Democrats were so desperate to stay in power they weaponized the legal system. It's no coincidence Trump's approval numbers have gone up since he was found guilty.
So really, we should be thanking people like Taylor.
Which is exactly what Scott Presler did here:
Nice billboards.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 3, 2024
Thank you for your contribution to the movement. pic.twitter.com/wxbhVBTW4F
Hey man, billboards aren't cheap.
Good point.
Well said Scott😆. They're buying billboards to advertise The Machine's corruption to normal Americans. They're making our case for November! But their hatred of Trump and more importantly what he stands for blinds them to this fact.— Theia (@Theia_Seeks) June 3, 2024
When you accidentally help promote a campaign your opponents started 😂— My Name is Jed (@dadwritesstuff) June 3, 2024
Trump is a felon billboards is a flex, just not in the way ol' claude thinks.— lookingglasself (@lookingglass401) June 3, 2024
Exactamundo!
I literally despise the existence of the modern day Democratic Party. They are the party of division and hate.— CathyAnn Wilkinson 🧡💙🐊🐊 (@WilkCathy) June 3, 2024
See what we mean?
Sometime it’s just delightful to see the products of first order thinking accomplish the exact opposite of what was originally intended!!!— Rich Harrison (@harrisonre) June 3, 2024
yeah these read like an ad lmao— Bodega Hink (@HinkieCrypto) June 3, 2024
Might as well just call Trump the 'Outlaw Candidate'. People will buy t-shirts ...
Recommended
Free advertising— Thedon (@thedon1965) June 3, 2024
Never look a gift horse in the mouth.
This makes President Trump even more badass.— Dan (@NotoriousDano) June 3, 2024
The only people these billboards appeal to weren't voting for Trump in the first place.
Meh.
So many self-owns, so little time.
======================================================================
Related:
Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know They'll Just Ignore Anyway
Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time for Trump and It's Just EVIL
BOMBSHELL Testimony Shows Fauci Just Made COVID Rules Up
WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That Even Creeps Lefties Out
DUDE: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses the Right of Doxxing Trump Jurors, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over His Own Party
======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member