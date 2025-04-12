Judiciary Dems' Month-Old Tweet About Mahmoud Khalil Is Aging Worse by the Minute
Proposed Cuts to NOAA Have Lefties Melting Down Faster than Polar Ice Caps in a Climate Hoax

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on April 12, 2025
Twitchy

CNN reports they have 'Obtained' documents outlining the Trump Administration's proposal to 'Eviscerate' the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's budget. The proposed budget cuts would eliminate the agency's weather and climate research laboratories and cut NOAA's current six billion dollar budget by 27%.

CNN did not receive a response from the administration to its request for comment, but the proposed cuts align with the administration's plan to reduce bureaucracy and redundancy in the federal budget.

The Trump administration intends to eliminate the research arm of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, close all weather and climate labs and eviscerate its budget along with several other NOAA offices, according to internal documents obtained by CNN.

The documents describe the administration’s budget proposal for 2026, but indicate the administration expects the agency to enact the changes immediately.

Budget cuts are never tolerated well by the left. In their view, your tax dollars belong to them and are theirs to spend as they wish. Cuts from the sacred cow of climate change are different. Climate change isn't their belief; it's their religion. Cutting anything from that religion is blasphemous.

The cuts would devastate weather and climate research as weather is becoming more erratic, extreme and costly. It would cripple the US industries — including agriculture — that depend on free, accurate weather and climate data and expert analysis. It could also halt research on deadly weather, including severe storms and tornadoes.

When news of the proposed cuts to NOAA broke, the faithful worshipers of the climate cult immediately began preaching from on high.

Doomsayers warning the uninformed masses of the devastation about to befall them.

Is there anything Raskin and Crockett oppose that isn't a good idea? If these two stopped constantly bloviating, the nation's carbon footprint would be cut in half. 

Death, doom, and destruction are the fear-mongering themes of the left going forward. If a 99-year-old man dies of a heart attack during a thunderstorm, it will be because Trump cut NOAA's funding.

Of course, it's all BS. The only green on the planet that matters to the faux rage left is cold, hard cash. These are the same people who came up with the idea that the purchase of carbon credits would save the planet. They're not mad because Trump cutting funds to NOAA threatens the planet. They're mad because Trump threatens the grift. It's always been a grift. From the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Accords, the entire climate movement has been a big wealth redistribution hoax.

The hoax is ending, and the left is melting down faster than they claimed that global warming would melt the ice caps.

It turns out they were wrong about that, too.

Have they ever been right? In the 1970s, carbon was going to cause the next ice age and kill us all. In the 1980s and 90s, it was acid rain and the ozone layer. By the turn of the century, global cooling became global warming—the opposite effect, the same doom. Then, global warming gave way to climate change. No matter what the weather did, it was all caused by man-made carbon. Reducing our carbon footprint was all that could save us. Unless it was the carbon produced in Africa, India, or China. That carbon was exempt.

For over 50 years, we've had less than 10 years to live. Climate change is the science that cried wolf, and now, hopefully, the grift is coming to an end.

 Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



