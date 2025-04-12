Proposed Cuts to NOAA Have Lefties Melting Down Faster than Polar Ice Caps in a Climate Hoax

CNN reports they have 'Obtained' documents outlining the Trump Administration's proposal to 'Eviscerate' the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's budget. The proposed budget cuts would eliminate the agency's weather and climate research laboratories and cut NOAA's current six billion dollar budget by 27%.

The Trump administration plans to eliminate the research arm of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, close all weather and climate labs and eviscerate its budget along with several other NOAA offices, according to internal documents obtained by CNN… — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 11, 2025

CNN did not receive a response from the administration to its request for comment, but the proposed cuts align with the administration's plan to reduce bureaucracy and redundancy in the federal budget.

Budget cuts are never tolerated well by the left. In their view, your tax dollars belong to them and are theirs to spend as they wish. Cuts from the sacred cow of climate change are different. Climate change isn't their belief; it's their religion. Cutting anything from that religion is blasphemous.

The cuts would devastate weather and climate research as weather is becoming more erratic, extreme and costly. It would cripple the US industries — including agriculture — that depend on free, accurate weather and climate data and expert analysis. It could also halt research on deadly weather, including severe storms and tornadoes.

When news of the proposed cuts to NOAA broke, the faithful worshipers of the climate cult immediately began preaching from on high.

Doomsayers warning the uninformed masses of the devastation about to befall them.

What an infuriating and idiotic decision. These paralyzing cuts to weather and climate research benefit corporations that want to privatize weather information, put all Americans at risk and exacerbate the dangerous climate denialism of the administration. pic.twitter.com/WeKhDVJokY — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) April 11, 2025

On today’s episode of “He’s Tearing This S**t Up”—Trump plans to dismantle NOAA, shutting down climate research and weather labs.



In Texas, that means fewer hurricane warnings, less drought data, and more risk to our communities.



This isn’t just a budget cut—it’s a threat to… https://t.co/96Y9nLaQSy — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 11, 2025

Is there anything Raskin and Crockett oppose that isn't a good idea? If these two stopped constantly bloviating, the nation's carbon footprint would be cut in half.

Like I and many smarter than me have said: this will cost lives and livelihoods. It will further wreck the American economy (which is well on its way to being wrecked). Weather and climate impact a significant percentage of our GDP. It’s just stupid. https://t.co/MEbak8ykx5 — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) April 11, 2025

Donald Trump's administration targeting NOAA is going to get people killed. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 11, 2025

Death, doom, and destruction are the fear-mongering themes of the left going forward. If a 99-year-old man dies of a heart attack during a thunderstorm, it will be because Trump cut NOAA's funding.

Of course, it's all BS. The only green on the planet that matters to the faux rage left is cold, hard cash. These are the same people who came up with the idea that the purchase of carbon credits would save the planet. They're not mad because Trump cutting funds to NOAA threatens the planet. They're mad because Trump threatens the grift. It's always been a grift. From the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Accords, the entire climate movement has been a big wealth redistribution hoax.

CNN: President Trump will close all Climate Change labs...

The Green New Hoax is over....

Greta hardest hit... pic.twitter.com/ObmRXQr8KC — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) April 11, 2025

🚨 President Trump to shut down climate change research facilities.



Good sht! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 11, 2025

The hoax is ending, and the left is melting down faster than they claimed that global warming would melt the ice caps.

It turns out they were wrong about that, too.

Have they ever been right? In the 1970s, carbon was going to cause the next ice age and kill us all. In the 1980s and 90s, it was acid rain and the ozone layer. By the turn of the century, global cooling became global warming—the opposite effect, the same doom. Then, global warming gave way to climate change. No matter what the weather did, it was all caused by man-made carbon. Reducing our carbon footprint was all that could save us. Unless it was the carbon produced in Africa, India, or China. That carbon was exempt.

For over 50 years, we've had less than 10 years to live. Climate change is the science that cried wolf, and now, hopefully, the grift is coming to an end.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

