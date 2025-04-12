Social Security Admin Helped Get Fearmongering Elizabeth Warren Community Note Nuked

The Democrats have been lying so much that even the federal government is calling them out now.

Senator Elizabeth Warren's been trying to set new records for a politician lying (it's a high bar indeed but she's close to clearing it), specifically with her claims that Trump and Musk are going to take away grandma's Social Security check and make it more difficult for them to communicate with the agency.

Advertisement

Warren latched onto this "sources say" story from WIRED that helps play into the Left's desired narrative:

SCOOP: The Social Security Administration (SSA) will be shifting its public communication exclusively to X, sources tell WIRED. This comes as agency plans to cut its regional office workforce by roughly 90 percent.https://t.co/Xa8o4JuXnY — WIRED (@WIRED) April 11, 2025

The Social Security Administration called BS on that report:

This is false. Social Security will continue to communicate through any and all mediums. https://t.co/Z8b00o2Kle — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) April 11, 2025

But just because it isn't true doesn't mean Elizabeth Warren's not going to push it. At least the SSA helped provide the basis for a Community Note on Warren's latest attempt to spread a lie.

Right, because Grandma is on X.



This is corruption, plain and simple. https://t.co/zGlUFvnVLv — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 11, 2025

This is debunked fear mongering, plain and simple.

So @WIRED needs to rely on more credible sources and you need to do something other than throw unhinged temper tantrums every time you see a camera. Neither will happen, but hope springs eternal. pic.twitter.com/FAP0dIQNQB — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) April 12, 2025

That story is fake news — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 12, 2025

Don't spread fake news, Senator.



WIRED's story is false. Social Security will continue to communicate through all necessary mediums. https://t.co/tTW91dLJs9 — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) April 11, 2025

Warren has absolutely zero intention to stop spreading fake news. It's her entire brand.