Social Security Admin Helped Get Fearmongering Elizabeth Warren Community Note Nuked

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on April 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats have been lying so much that even the federal government is calling them out now.

Senator Elizabeth Warren's been trying to set new records for a politician lying (it's a high bar indeed but she's close to clearing it), specifically with her claims that Trump and Musk are going to take away grandma's Social Security check and make it more difficult for them to communicate with the agency. 

Warren latched onto this "sources say" story from WIRED that helps play into the Left's desired narrative:

The Social Security Administration called BS on that report:

But just because it isn't true doesn't mean Elizabeth Warren's not going to push it. At least the SSA helped provide the basis for a Community Note on Warren's latest attempt to spread a lie.

This is debunked fear mongering, plain and simple. 

Warren has absolutely zero intention to stop spreading fake news. It's her entire brand.

