'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over Name Slight by JD Vance

Senator José Padilla… What? Oh, it’s Alex? Ok, Senator ALEX Padilla is still fuming over no one knowing or remembering who he is. On Friday, Vice President JD Vance called the Democrat senator ‘José’, sending Democrats into hilarious fits of rage. Padilla still feels like he’s not getting the respect he deserves.

Advertisement

Here he is on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Senator Padilla is quite perturbed by JD Vance calling him 'Jose' — “He knows my name!" pic.twitter.com/xfcUpNdclp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2025

LOL! No one knows his name. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 21, 2025

DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM 😭 pic.twitter.com/1fX9lbTmYH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2025

Padilla is like amnesia on legs.

Commenters say Padilla’s pillow is soaking wet.

Padilla has tears in his ears from lying on his pillow and crying over Jose. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) June 21, 2025

Does Jose ever stop crying? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2025

He hasn’t yet… — Billy Lerch (@billylerch1776) June 21, 2025

The man has a future as a water sprinkler.

Posters were wondering who the hulking Chia-Pet was in the studio.

Who's the jacka** in the afro wig? — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 21, 2025

That would be the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association pic.twitter.com/uEl3xHwKjp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2025

🤣 Another d.e.i./msnbc hire. Get it yet? No money for Joy Reid, not that she was doing well with her permanent Trump Derangement Syndrome, but one must wonder, she fired to make way for this d.e.i./Trump Derangement Syndrome moral embarrassment? https://t.co/vmpI6GoHgi — Valkyrie Ziege 💝 Éirinn go Brách 💝 (@ZiegeValkyrie) June 21, 2025

Just be glad he’s not wearing his usual sequined gown. — desertatomic (@desertatomic) June 21, 2025

Daniels replaced fellow Democrat Joy Reid. He brings the same level of Trump derangement, but at a fraction of the cost.

Padilla desperately continues to try to extend his expired 15 minutes. He even cried in the Senate the other day. (WATCH BOTH)

The Senator from California has the floor! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pskdVYEZQT — Barry Hall (@KissforKolber) June 17, 2025

@SenAlexPadilla Dude move on. You charged a podium of a cabinet member. What did you expect and nobody knew who you were. Let it go. — Katlowry (@Katlowry2) June 21, 2025

Yes, Padilla, please go away. We’re tired of having to look up who you are every time you cry on cue. Adios, José.