Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retal...
VIP
Beta With Nose Piercing Says People Will Be Afraid to Say They Voted...
THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President...
State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More
Iran, Look Over Here! Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Says B-2 Bombers Headed to...
Adam Kinzinger Suddenly Concerned About the Media Not Pushing Back
Breaking: President Trump Announces United States Air Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilitie...
Rep. AOC Escorts Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil to Cheers From Supporters
Bill Maher Calls Army’s Birthday Parade ‘Vaguely Fascist,’ Gets Schooled
ABC News: Ketanji Brown Jackson Blasts ‘Narrow-Minded’ SCOTUS Decisions
Reuters: Trump’s Aid Cuts Infecting Gay African Men With HIV
Dodgers to Donate $1 Million to Families Affected by ICE Raids
Climb a Stepladder and Get Over Yourself: The Bulwark Wonders If We Are...
Scott Jennings Delivers a Reality Check to CNN Panelists About Dem 'Theater Kid'...

'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over Name Slight by JD Vance

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on June 21, 2025
Twitchy

Senator José Padilla… What? Oh, it’s Alex? Ok, Senator ALEX Padilla is still fuming over no one knowing or remembering who he is. On Friday, Vice President JD Vance called the Democrat senator ‘José’, sending Democrats into hilarious fits of rage. Padilla still feels like he’s not getting the respect he deserves.

Advertisement

Here he is on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Padilla is like amnesia on legs.

Commenters say Padilla’s pillow is soaking wet.

The man has a future as a water sprinkler.

Posters were wondering who the hulking Chia-Pet was in the studio.

Recommended

Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retaliation Warning
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Daniels replaced fellow Democrat Joy Reid. He brings the same level of Trump derangement, but at a fraction of the cost.

Padilla desperately continues to try to extend his expired 15 minutes. He even cried in the Senate the other day. (WATCH BOTH)

Yes, Padilla, please go away. We’re tired of having to look up who you are every time you cry on cue. Adios, José.

Tags:

ALEX PADILLA CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE MSNBC SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retaliation Warning
Warren Squire
THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President Trump
Doug P.
Iran, Look Over Here! Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Says B-2 Bombers Headed to Guam Were a Distraction
Warren Squire
State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More
Brett T.
Bill Maher Calls Army’s Birthday Parade ‘Vaguely Fascist,’ Gets Schooled
Brett T.
ABC News: Ketanji Brown Jackson Blasts ‘Narrow-Minded’ SCOTUS Decisions
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retaliation Warning Warren Squire
Advertisement