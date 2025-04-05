Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit

President Trump, along with Elon Musk and DOGE continue to work rooting out all the waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars in the federal government. That has of course angered those who are going out of their way to make it look like they're benefitting in some way from all of the waste, fraud and abuse when it comes to federal spending.

One of those Democrats having fits about DOGE is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been doing some fearmongering about Social Security:

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are doing everything they can to make it harder for seniors to get their Social Security benefits.



It's just plain ugly. I’m fighting back. pic.twitter.com/ki08VJ5Nhh — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 4, 2025

This is what these Democrats do best: Invent something that isn't happening and then pretend to be heroes for fighting against it.

With ZERO evidence. It’s just plain untrue. https://t.co/uS8aA2BJFC — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) April 5, 2025

Warren specializes in "zero evidence" (just ask about her Cherokee heritage).

This just isn’t true



Not at all https://t.co/EYYnagWGvr — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 5, 2025

That's an evergreen tweet when it comes to claims from Warren.

Everything Elizabeth Warren says is a lie. https://t.co/d0la1TMzLG — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 5, 2025

We couldn't help but notice that the Democrat from Massachusetts didn't provide any specific examples of how Trump and DOGE were making seniors not receive their checks.

Who? Give us the list of people who are having more trouble getting their benefits. Surely, you’ve have some, right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 5, 2025

You are a liar.

I know many people who are applying for social security and already on social security. Absolutely no one has had trouble getting their benefits. — Terri (@River_City) April 5, 2025

If anybody's helping prevent seniors from getting their benefits, it's Democrats like Elizabeth Warren for trying to put a stop to the anti-fraud efforts:

Stop it Liawatha. Tell the truth!

Seniors are getting their benefits just fine. I look forward to you going to prison for your money laundering schemes through USAID. pic.twitter.com/0IPMAm1dCd — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) April 4, 2025

Warren has no intention of ever telling the truth. But the Democrats do have amazing stamina because they've been pushing "Republicans are going to take your Social Security" for decades and decades.

