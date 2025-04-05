Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit

VIP
Doug P. | 12:24 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Trump, along with Elon Musk and DOGE continue to work rooting out all the waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars in the federal government. That has of course angered those who are going out of their way to make it look like they're benefitting in some way from all of the waste, fraud and abuse when it comes to federal spending. 

One of those Democrats having fits about DOGE is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been doing some fearmongering about Social Security: 

This is what these Democrats do best: Invent something that isn't happening and then pretend to be heroes for fighting against it. 

Warren specializes in "zero evidence" (just ask about her Cherokee heritage).

That's an evergreen tweet when it comes to claims from Warren.

We couldn't help but notice that the Democrat from Massachusetts didn't provide any specific examples of how Trump and DOGE were making seniors not receive their checks. 

If anybody's helping prevent seniors from getting their benefits, it's Democrats like Elizabeth Warren for trying to put a stop to the anti-fraud efforts:

Warren has no intention of ever telling the truth. But the Democrats do have amazing stamina because they've been pushing "Republicans are going to take your Social Security" for decades and decades.

***

