PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative About Trump/CBS News Settlement

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on July 03, 2025
Twitchy

CNN’s Brian Stelter is not handling the recent multi-million dollar settlement President Donald Trump secured from Paramount/CBS News. Trump could eventually receive about $30 million for his presidential library. This all came about because ‘journalists’ at 60 Minutes deceptively edited a video to help fellow Democrat and presidential candidate Kamala Harris not look as incompetent as we all know she is. PBS is trying to assist with damage control, so they invited one of Fake News’ biggest apologists to lie about and spin Trump's victory.

Start here. (READ)

PBS platforms CNN’s Brian Stelter to run propaganda about the multi-million dollar Trump/Paramount settlement:

“CBS did nothing wrong."

“Standard tv news editing practices."

“Bribe"“Ransom"

“Paramount would’ve prevailed had they kept fighting.

"Stelter was a prime purveyor of the Biden “Cheap Fakes” hoax, yet PBS presents him as a credible news source.

PBS tees him up with every question to run the same talking points he ran on CNN.

Not one question on the substance of the claims — that CBS deceptively edited an interview to affect the outcome of an election.Pure propaganda.

Our tax dollars are still funding this.

Here’s Stelter. (WATCH)

‘We liked your lying. How about giving it a go on PBS so we can spread your nonsense even further?’

Here’s Stelter on CNN from Wednesday. (WATCH)

Even that CNN anchor wasn’t buying Stelter’s pasture-fresh BS.

Here’s Stelter, lacking all self-awareness, warning of the ‘dangers’ and ‘chilling effects’ multi-million dollar ‘news’ outlets will face if caught lying in service to the Democrat Party. Heaven forfend! (WATCH)

It shows just how far CNN’s influence has shrank that they’re now running to PBS to assist them in getting out their shared Democrat Party’s talking points. This probably won't be the last time the two 'news' outlets play hot potato with Stelter.

