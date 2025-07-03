PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative About Trump/CBS News Settlement

CNN’s Brian Stelter is not handling the recent multi-million dollar settlement President Donald Trump secured from Paramount/CBS News. Trump could eventually receive about $30 million for his presidential library. This all came about because ‘journalists’ at 60 Minutes deceptively edited a video to help fellow Democrat and presidential candidate Kamala Harris not look as incompetent as we all know she is. PBS is trying to assist with damage control, so they invited one of Fake News’ biggest apologists to lie about and spin Trump's victory.

PBS platforms CNN’s Brian Stelter to run propaganda about the multi-million dollar Trump/Paramount settlement: “CBS did nothing wrong." “Standard tv news editing practices." “Bribe"“Ransom" “Paramount would’ve prevailed had they kept fighting. "Stelter was a prime purveyor of the Biden “Cheap Fakes” hoax, yet PBS presents him as a credible news source. PBS tees him up with every question to run the same talking points he ran on CNN. Not one question on the substance of the claims — that CBS deceptively edited an interview to affect the outcome of an election.Pure propaganda. Our tax dollars are still funding this.

PBS platforms CNN’s Brian Stelter to run propaganda about the multi-million dollar Trump/Paramount settlement:



“CBS did nothing wrong."

“Standard tv news editing practices."

“Bribe"

“Ransom"

“Paramount would’ve prevailed had they kept fighting."



Stelter was a prime purveyor of… pic.twitter.com/eItSuhlJOw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025

I love me some Tater. When he starts "Taterin'" he is especially hilarious to watch. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) July 3, 2025

This is just how the news works guys.



“Hey we saw what you said earlier on the other channel. Can you come in later and say the exact same thing?” — Relieable Report (@RelieableReport) July 3, 2025

‘We liked your lying. How about giving it a go on PBS so we can spread your nonsense even further?’

You can match Stelter’s PBS script to his earlier CNN version here. PBS wanted to promote this propaganda.pic.twitter.com/bZ82D399fn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025

Even that CNN anchor wasn’t buying Stelter’s pasture-fresh BS.

PBS: “Brian, what’s the larger bigger impact here?"



Stelter: “The public needs and wants independent, impartial journalism. And for the most part, that's what Americans are getting."



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gbAbY0AXnf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025

"that's what Americans are getting."

😂🤣😭

Where? Is he hiding the "impartial" in his pockets 🤣 — JP (@J_P1776) July 3, 2025

He truly believes he’s impartial. 🤦‍♀️ — angrywoman64 (@angrywoman79949) July 3, 2025

The Potato wants you to believe The Potato is an impartial Potato — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025

I'm not buying it, not even mashed. — JP (@J_P1776) July 3, 2025

“Independent journalism that’s funded by government” is a hell of a claim 😂 — The Guiltless Man (@theguiltlessman) July 3, 2025

Just another reason to defund PBS — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 3, 2025

The PBS/CNN nexus is a new level — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025

It shows just how far CNN’s influence has shrank that they’re now running to PBS to assist them in getting out their shared Democrat Party’s talking points. This probably won't be the last time the two 'news' outlets play hot potato with Stelter.