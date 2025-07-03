VIP
Politico: CIA Finds No Major Flaws in 2016 Election Probe
'Dude Was Lit': Replies to Aaron Bushnell's Birthday Post are Hot
VIP
Wisconsin's Leftist Justices Just Aborted the Separation of Powers
DCCC Declares That Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Is the 'Leader America Deserves'
PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative...
So Much for Choice! U.K. Petition Seeks to Ban Women From Changing Their...
Elie Mystal Writes That Dems Should Become the Pro-Porn Party; Taylor Lorenz Cheers
BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College...
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As...
MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB...
George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of...
Walls Are Closing In: Man Wears Red Lipstick to Protest Trump
Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns State's Abortion Ban
ICE Agents Breach Car Wash Owner’s Rights by Ignoring ‘Employees Only’ Sign

Inverse Nostradamus: James Carville’s BBB GOP Party Extinction Prediction Has Trump Voters Celebrating

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on July 03, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Whatever Democrat consultant James Carville predicts, it’s best to always assume the opposite will happen. Carville just predicted that passing President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill will be an extinction-level event for the Republican Party. That’s awesome news for Trump and the GOP!

Advertisement

Here’s Carville. (WATCH)

Carville has a pretty impressive record of being wrong about Trump.

A good example is from February, when Carville predicted a 'massive collapse' of the Trump administration.

Recommended

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Thanks, James!

Who can forget Carville predicting that Kamala Harris would win the White House?

Again, many thanks, James!

So, you can see why Trump voters are excited about Carville’s latest prediction. Commenters get how this works.

If Carville’s inverse Nostradamus routine plays out, then the Democrat Party is in for dark days coming up.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JAMES CARVILLE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application
Aaron Walker
'Dude Was Lit': Replies to Aaron Bushnell's Birthday Post are Hot
Gordon K
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As Parent Company Unilever Cuts Off Funds
Amy Curtis
And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative About Trump/CBS News Settlement
Warren Squire
So Much for Choice! U.K. Petition Seeks to Ban Women From Changing Their Names After Marriage
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application Aaron Walker
Advertisement