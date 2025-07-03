Inverse Nostradamus: James Carville’s BBB GOP Party Extinction Prediction Has Trump Voters Celebrating

Whatever Democrat consultant James Carville predicts, it’s best to always assume the opposite will happen. Carville just predicted that passing President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill will be an extinction-level event for the Republican Party. That’s awesome news for Trump and the GOP!

Here’s Carville. (WATCH)

Carville: Passing the OBBB will be a “mass extinction event” for Republicans.



Other recent predictions from Carville include Kamala winning in ’24 and the Trump administration suffering a "massive collapse" in February. pic.twitter.com/1fvYwMkbSS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 4, 2025

Carville has had about as good of a prediction record lately as Jim Cramer. LMAO — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) July 4, 2025

Carville is the Jim Cramer of politics — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 4, 2025

Carville has a pretty impressive record of being wrong about Trump.

A good example is from February, when Carville predicted a 'massive collapse' of the Trump administration.

🚨James Carville issues wild prediction that the Trump admin will experience a “massive collapse” in the next 30 days:



“This whole thing is collapsing….the analogy I use is Pickett is 500 yards from the stone wall. Hold your fire. It's going to be easy pickings here in six… pic.twitter.com/1Rx7trZ07P — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025

Has he undergone a mental health examination yet? Definitely has some issues — Nana (@Nana28423123) July 4, 2025

And since then nothing but more and more WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWs! — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) July 4, 2025

Thanks, James!

Who can forget Carville predicting that Kamala Harris would win the White House?

Carville predicts a Kamala victory. pic.twitter.com/Z8CH6iaIz9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 4, 2025

The internet

Is

Forever " — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) July 4, 2025

Well that aged well. 🤣 — diane scott (@tonibaloney619) July 4, 2025

Again, many thanks, James!

So, you can see why Trump voters are excited about Carville’s latest prediction. Commenters get how this works.

So republicans will expand their majority — Just Chris (@CBoutell) July 4, 2025

that means a mass extinction event for Dems, they code the opposite always — Looking At Stats (@lookingatstats) July 4, 2025

He’s right, the Democrat party will cease to exist in a few months. — PaxArbiter (@out_of_the_shad) July 4, 2025

If Carville’s inverse Nostradamus routine plays out, then the Democrat Party is in for dark days coming up.