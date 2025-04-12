Judiciary Dems' Month-Old Tweet About Mahmoud Khalil Is Aging Worse by the Minute

As we told you yesterday, a judge has ruled that the Trump administration can deport Mahmoud Khalil.
ABC News describes Khalil as a "Columbia University activist" and "leader of the encampment protests":
BREAKING: An immigration judge has ruled that Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported from the U.S.— ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2025
Khalil, a leader of the encampment protests at Columbia last spring, was detained on March 8.
https://t.co/jwo7fBPmtp pic.twitter.com/KYdSiAk5xz
Our story yesterday contained a much more accurate way to describe Khalil:
The pro-Hamas activist had his green card revoked after organizing and participating in 'Free Palestine' protests at Columbia University that led to acts of civil disobedience, vandalism, and the intimidation of Jewish Students on the campus.
Naturally most congressional Democrats love the guy.
About a month ago, the Senate Judiciary Dems proved it:
Free Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/o9AkeXaYyh— Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (🦋 now on bsky) (@JudiciaryDems) March 10, 2025
Well, he'll be free alright -- free to go somewhere other than the United States.
Recommended
Great work, guys. You went to bat for a terrorist supporter with no right to be here and lost.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 11, 2025
Excellent use of political capital. No idea how you aren’t dominating elections. https://t.co/DZjYI5C1M3
Congressional Democrats don't have a 21 percent approval for nothing, folks!
Aged poorly https://t.co/01K2deu2dV— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 11, 2025
Just a little.
This is what they’re defending https://t.co/liwsEAPsw0 pic.twitter.com/5ejITA1QFi— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 11, 2025
All while the Democrats just can't figure out how they've completely lost touch with average Americans.
***
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member