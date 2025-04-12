Judiciary Dems' Month-Old Tweet About Mahmoud Khalil Is Aging Worse by the Minute

As we told you yesterday, a judge has ruled that the Trump administration can deport Mahmoud Khalil.

ABC News describes Khalil as a "Columbia University activist" and "leader of the encampment protests":

BREAKING: An immigration judge has ruled that Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported from the U.S.



Khalil, a leader of the encampment protests at Columbia last spring, was detained on March 8.

https://t.co/jwo7fBPmtp pic.twitter.com/KYdSiAk5xz — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2025

Our story yesterday contained a much more accurate way to describe Khalil:

The pro-Hamas activist had his green card revoked after organizing and participating in 'Free Palestine' protests at Columbia University that led to acts of civil disobedience, vandalism, and the intimidation of Jewish Students on the campus.

Naturally most congressional Democrats love the guy.

About a month ago, the Senate Judiciary Dems proved it:

Free Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/o9AkeXaYyh — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (🦋 now on bsky) (@JudiciaryDems) March 10, 2025

Well, he'll be free alright -- free to go somewhere other than the United States.

Great work, guys. You went to bat for a terrorist supporter with no right to be here and lost.



Excellent use of political capital. No idea how you aren’t dominating elections. https://t.co/DZjYI5C1M3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 11, 2025

Congressional Democrats don't have a 21 percent approval for nothing, folks!

Just a little.

All while the Democrats just can't figure out how they've completely lost touch with average Americans.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

