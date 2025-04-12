Proposed Cuts to NOAA Have Lefties Melting Down Faster than Polar Ice Caps...
Judiciary Dems' Month-Old Tweet About Mahmoud Khalil Is Aging Worse by the Minute

Doug P. | 8:36 AM on April 12, 2025
Twitchy

As we told you yesterday, a judge has ruled that the Trump administration can deport Mahmoud Khalil.

ABC News describes Khalil as a "Columbia University activist" and "leader of the encampment protests":

Our story yesterday contained a much more accurate way to describe Khalil: 

The pro-Hamas activist had his green card revoked after organizing and participating in 'Free Palestine' protests at Columbia University that led to acts of civil disobedience, vandalism, and the intimidation of Jewish Students on the campus.

Naturally most congressional Democrats love the guy. 

About a month ago, the Senate Judiciary Dems proved it: 

Well, he'll be free alright -- free to go somewhere other than the United States. 

Congressional Democrats don't have a 21 percent approval for nothing, folks!

Just a little.

All while the Democrats just can't figure out how they've completely lost touch with average Americans.

