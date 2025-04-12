Somebody Make Sure Hillary Clinton Sees the Video Trump Just Posted Where She Sounds Positively MAGA

Judiciary Dems' Month-Old Tweet About Mahmoud Khalil Is Aging Worse by the Minute
Doug P. | 9:56 AM on April 12, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

We've covered Hillary Clinton and the things that are posted to her Twitter/X account for a long time. There are many reasons she always has the replies disabled, and that's because her lies tend to backfire in a big way.

Hillary ran for president twice and lost both times, but the worst one for Clinton was when Donald Trump defeated her. As it turned out a presidential candidate can't call millions of voters deplorable, fail to campaign at all in a major swing state and go to coal country and promise to put everybody out of a job. Who knew!?

But Donald Trump isn't as bitter as Hillary Clinton after their battles. As a matter of fact, on Trump's Truth Social account, we've been reminded about a time when Clinton sounded absolutely MAGA when it comes to illegal immigration. Watch and revel in the bipartisanship:

Somebody make sure Hillary sees that!

There was a time that some Democrats sounded almost sane compared to today.

These days Trump could say the sun comes up in the east and Hillary's response would be "and you know who else thought the sun rose in the east..."

