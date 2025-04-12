Somebody Make Sure Hillary Clinton Sees the Video Trump Just Posted Where She Sounds Positively MAGA

We've covered Hillary Clinton and the things that are posted to her Twitter/X account for a long time. There are many reasons she always has the replies disabled, and that's because her lies tend to backfire in a big way.

Hillary ran for president twice and lost both times, but the worst one for Clinton was when Donald Trump defeated her. As it turned out a presidential candidate can't call millions of voters deplorable, fail to campaign at all in a major swing state and go to coal country and promise to put everybody out of a job. Who knew!?

But Donald Trump isn't as bitter as Hillary Clinton after their battles. As a matter of fact, on Trump's Truth Social account, we've been reminded about a time when Clinton sounded absolutely MAGA when it comes to illegal immigration. Watch and revel in the bipartisanship:

From Donald Trump Truth Social 04/11/25 08:12 AM pic.twitter.com/MniBzGjn6u — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 11, 2025

Somebody make sure Hillary sees that!

Wow! I actually agree with Hillary! So when did they get so off track?! https://t.co/JqHY9hdCIb — Jennifer Landerson (@FreshH2OMermaid) April 11, 2025

There was a time that some Democrats sounded almost sane compared to today.

Hillary was in favor of deporting illegals until Trump was in favor of deporting them https://t.co/tHQn9Yp4Uc — Sen. Scott Newman retired (@SenatorNewmanMN) April 12, 2025

These days Trump could say the sun comes up in the east and Hillary's response would be "and you know who else thought the sun rose in the east..."