OOPS! End Wokeness DEMOLISHES the Left's Gaslighting About Plane Crashes With a Simple Chart

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on April 12, 2025
meme

Democrats love trying to blame anything they can on the Bad Orange Man. That's a fact. Another sad fact is that there's nothing that grabs headlines and the public's attention more than a plane crash or other type of airline accident. When you jam those two facts together, you get a diabolical, evil concoction, kind of the opposite of that time when H.B. Reese discovered the magic of combining chocolate and peanut butter. 

When a military helicopter tragically collided with a passenger plane over Washington, DC, in January, the left's first instinct was to blame it on Trump ending DEI at the FAA, even though no air traffic controllers had been fired. Rep. Eric Swalwell even tried to turn himself into the victim in that case because he happened to be at Reagan National Airport around the same time of the evening. 

China's favorite Congressman wasn't done, though. When a FedEx cargo flight had to make an emergency landing in March, Swalwell blamed that on Trump as well

Others joined in the fun, with Wajahat Ali saying that a plane crash IN TORONTO was also because of mean old Trump. Just a couple of days ago, when two planes clipped wings on the tarmac at Reagan, guess whose fault that was, according to Rep. Josh Gottheimer. 

Here's a hint: The answer rhymes with 'chump.'

'Chump,' as in, if you listen to the left, you are one. You might think that planes, helicopters, and possibly even birds were crashing into each other and falling out of the sky every hour because President Trump believes that people who work at the FAA should be, you know, qualified to do so. 

There's only one problem with the left's gaslighting on this issue. It's the same problem they have with any topic they seize upon to attack the President. None of it is true. 

Last night, the X account End Wokeness destroyed the Democrats' aircraft hysteria with a simple chart from the NTSB. See if you can spot the difference between incidents to date in 2025 versus every other year over the past two decades:

Huh. Imagine our surprise.

Not only is there nothing out of the ordinary in the 2025 numbers, but the number of accidents this year is among the LOWEST we have seen in recent years (the extremely low March 2025 figure is an anomaly; the number for the month was 96, but the NTSB hadn't updated the chart yet). 

All of this despite the left's best efforts to whip the public into a panicked frenzy, demonize the President, and make everyone afraid to fly.

Why, it's almost as if they have an agenda to push, and they don't care about the actual facts.

Completely disingenuous is their brand. 

Fraudulent narratives are also their brand. 

It will come as no shock that Swalwell has not -- and will not -- reply or comment on these NTSB statistics. 

That would upset the CCP puppet masters who own him.

He'll just keep posting disgraceful tweets like this one: 

Of course, Swalwell can only get away with this because the legacy media enables and encourages it. 

Not nearly enough. 

HA. Good one. 

This is true. We went to the NTSB website and pulled up the numbers for fatal accidents. Again, there is no anomaly in 2025, and this year is trending on the low end of that scale. 

Darn those pesky facts. Clearly, these numbers must reflect that math is racist ... 

... or something. 

LOL. 

Someone once called the media 'the enemy of the people.' 

Does anyone remember that guy's name? It appears he was correct. 

That's solid advice, and not just for airline accidents. 

Make no mistake. Eric Swalwell, other Democrats, and the dead legacy media will not let this chart nor these facts stop them. They will continue to blame everything that happens on a plane on Trump, even when the flight runs out of the beef and fish dinners and they only have the vegetarian option left. 

But it's always nice to have the numbers handy so that the next time they try it, we can tell them -- and show them -- how completely full of it they are. 

