OOPS! End Wokeness DEMOLISHES the Left's Gaslighting About Plane Crashes With a Simple Chart

Democrats love trying to blame anything they can on the Bad Orange Man. That's a fact. Another sad fact is that there's nothing that grabs headlines and the public's attention more than a plane crash or other type of airline accident. When you jam those two facts together, you get a diabolical, evil concoction, kind of the opposite of that time when H.B. Reese discovered the magic of combining chocolate and peanut butter.

When a military helicopter tragically collided with a passenger plane over Washington, DC, in January, the left's first instinct was to blame it on Trump ending DEI at the FAA, even though no air traffic controllers had been fired. Rep. Eric Swalwell even tried to turn himself into the victim in that case because he happened to be at Reagan National Airport around the same time of the evening.

China's favorite Congressman wasn't done, though. When a FedEx cargo flight had to make an emergency landing in March, Swalwell blamed that on Trump as well.

Others joined in the fun, with Wajahat Ali saying that a plane crash IN TORONTO was also because of mean old Trump. Just a couple of days ago, when two planes clipped wings on the tarmac at Reagan, guess whose fault that was, according to Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

Here's a hint: The answer rhymes with 'chump.'

'Chump,' as in, if you listen to the left, you are one. You might think that planes, helicopters, and possibly even birds were crashing into each other and falling out of the sky every hour because President Trump believes that people who work at the FAA should be, you know, qualified to do so.

There's only one problem with the left's gaslighting on this issue. It's the same problem they have with any topic they seize upon to attack the President. None of it is true.

Last night, the X account End Wokeness destroyed the Democrats' aircraft hysteria with a simple chart from the NTSB. See if you can spot the difference between incidents to date in 2025 versus every other year over the past two decades:

You will not see this plane accident chart on TV because it doesn't fit the narrative pic.twitter.com/0qUHJvwHjr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2025

Huh. Imagine our surprise.

Not only is there nothing out of the ordinary in the 2025 numbers, but the number of accidents this year is among the LOWEST we have seen in recent years (the extremely low March 2025 figure is an anomaly; the number for the month was 96, but the NTSB hadn't updated the chart yet).

All of this despite the left's best efforts to whip the public into a panicked frenzy, demonize the President, and make everyone afraid to fly.

Why, it's almost as if they have an agenda to push, and they don't care about the actual facts.

Yes! Exactly, thank you for posting this.



Net total of plane crashes this year have actually been lower than in previous years.



Any Democrat suggesting that Trump should take responsibility for every plane crash or every car crash is just being completely disingenuous. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 11, 2025

Completely disingenuous is their brand.

This is why it's so important to have a healthy sample size when dealing with these people. Recency bias and media blitzing creates compeletely fraudulent narratives https://t.co/crGCVxu6Fi — captive dreamer (@siegfriedmuell) April 11, 2025

Fraudulent narratives are also their brand.

What say you swalwell you commie scumbag https://t.co/WaR3I8jKJl — Allen Crowley (@aggiecleveland) April 12, 2025

It will come as no shock that Swalwell has not -- and will not -- reply or comment on these NTSB statistics.

That would upset the CCP puppet masters who own him.

He'll just keep posting disgraceful tweets like this one:

This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Fb3f2akcfP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2025

Of course, Swalwell can only get away with this because the legacy media enables and encourages it.

We don’t hate the media enough. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/DGlzPfLXcc — ✝️🧎🏽‍♀️‍➡️la Reina Moxie 🙏🏽🇻🇦 (@all_themoxie) April 12, 2025

Not nearly enough.

The truth doesn’t fly in friendly skies with them. — Brandy Lee (@120proofBrandy) April 12, 2025

HA. Good one.

Looks even more dramatic when you filter it for only the fatal accidents, check out page 2 of this and toggle between fatal and non fatal and both, we are doing quite well this year. — Danner Foundation (@DannerFoundati1) April 11, 2025

This is true. We went to the NTSB website and pulled up the numbers for fatal accidents. Again, there is no anomaly in 2025, and this year is trending on the low end of that scale.

Darn those pesky facts. Clearly, these numbers must reflect that math is racist ...

... or something.

Fewer incidents since Trump. Must be Trump’s fault https://t.co/0eY7PIlGqs — Paul Peterson MD (@hammer_neuro) April 11, 2025

LOL.

This is amazing.



We’ve been gaslit into thinking the accidents are piling up out of control.



What a great job the media has done. They are very sneaky. — Sherry Morris (@RomComMystery) April 12, 2025

Someone once called the media 'the enemy of the people.'

Does anyone remember that guy's name? It appears he was correct.

It's simple - when you see something the MSM puts out, look it up yourself.

Just do it. https://t.co/8WsAjkw9eq — Rick (@cloakandmagnum) April 11, 2025

That's solid advice, and not just for airline accidents.

Make no mistake. Eric Swalwell, other Democrats, and the dead legacy media will not let this chart nor these facts stop them. They will continue to blame everything that happens on a plane on Trump, even when the flight runs out of the beef and fish dinners and they only have the vegetarian option left.

But it's always nice to have the numbers handy so that the next time they try it, we can tell them -- and show them -- how completely full of it they are.