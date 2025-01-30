This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the Main Character of the DC Crash

People are still reeling from the bizarre and tragic collision of an airliner and a military helicopter over the skies of Washington, D.C., last night. While some bodies have been recovered, there has been no word of survivors yet, which means that potentially 63 people (an estimated 60 on the American Airlines flight and three on the Black Hawk helicopter) lost their lives in the horrific accident. In the wake of disasters like these, there is always bound to be a lot of confusion and speculation as authorities work to bring answers to the families of those on the flights and to the American people.

Unfortunately, the aftermath of these types of accidents also often brings out the absolute worst on Twitter. Last night was no exception. Many 'influencers' on the left, including perpetual Twitchy targets, Aaron Rupar, Heath Mayo, JoJo from Jerz, and Bakari Sellers immediately looked for a way to blame the accident on the Trump administration.

Because these people have no souls.

We would hope that we could expect a little more from our elected officials than from awful Twitter engagement farmers, but sadly, that is not always the case.

Last night, Rep. Eric Swalwell, most famous for sleeping with a Chinese spy for campaign cash, did offer a nice statement about his thoughts for the victims and their families. But because he is Eric Swalwell, of course, he had to preface that statement by trying to make the event all about himself.

I landed at DCA this evening at 8:42pm, IAH—DCA, minutes before an in-flight collision over the airport.



My thoughts are with all involved and their families. Hoping first responders find survivors. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 30, 2025

Here's a hint, Swalwell: Less is more.

Just go with the second half of that tweet, particularly from your official government account and particularly in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Because the first half is completely irrelevant to the accident and only reveals you as a narcissist.

Thousands of people were in the proximity of Reagan National Airport (DCA) last night. And thousands of people also landed at the airport shortly before the crash. We get that there is a natural feeling of relief that people might have by being so close to an incident where people died. But you don't have to announce that publicly.

Twitter let Swalwell know this in no uncertain terms.

Exactly. How difficult is that?

It is not about you bro main character syndrome is the worst https://t.co/rDh0GcLYdY — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2025

Did he consider maybe waiting until bodies were taken out of the water before insisting on inserting his story into theirs?

We're sure the families of the victims are relieved that there was a politician who was also on a flight arriving in Washington last night.

We haven't checked but, hopefully, even CNN (and every other network) had the human decency NOT to invite Swalwell on last night to talk about his own 'harrowing' experience in a desperate cry for attention.

I am begging everyone on this hellsite to resist making themselves into the main character in this tragedy. https://t.co/RPEw53sNA2 — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) January 30, 2025

Democrats love to make fun of people who offer thoughts and prayers for tragedies. We know why.

But maybe they should consider that this is a much better option than going on Twitter and shouting, 'Look at ME!'

How about not making about this about yourself and offering prayers…I noticed you left that out of your statement — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) January 30, 2025

We noticed that too. Far be it from a leftist to ever utter the word 'prayers.'

Literally you rn. What a vile narcissistic assh*le you are. pic.twitter.com/bU6CotnEGC — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) January 30, 2025

Tweets about this shouldn’t begin with “I” https://t.co/al9KFBM1zh — Brandon Latham (@blathamNH) January 30, 2025

This. All seven words of THIS.

Imagine making at least 60 dead Americans all about you. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 30, 2025

We continue to pray that not everyone died but, at this point, the longer the recovery goes on without reports of any, the less likely it is.

Even as Twitter was admonishing Swalwell though, many people showed that they are much more thoughtful people than he is.

I'm glad you're ok. ❤️ — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 30, 2025

I don't agree with you on any of the political points but I sure am thankful to God that you're alive, Eric https://t.co/1Qhe5X385u — Judith Mauldin (@JudithMaul60811) January 30, 2025

This is the way.

Imagine if Swalwell could have managed to be that gracious. It really should not be too much to ask from a United States Representative.

We're glad that Swalwell is OK too. But we would have known that if he had just tweeted his prayers for the victims and left out the part where he tried to make the story all about himself.

We would like to hope that he can learn from this, but given his track record, we don't have much confidence in that hope.