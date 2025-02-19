That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts and Plane Crashes

Democrats and their well-trained lapdogs in the legacy media are in a bad way. They've been so lost since being trounced in November. They have been trying so hard to find something, anything they can, to get traction and attack President Trump. They started with the classics. Trump is a threat to democracy. He wants to be a dictator. He wants to enrich his billionaire friends at the expense of the poor and working class. All the tropes we've heard since 2016.

When none of that worked, they moved on to Elon and DOGE. They said Trump was a puppet, and Elon was the real president—an unelected billionaire who was ruthlessly seizing power for himself. Still nothing; in fact, Trump's popularity surged, and Elon's surged while both Democrats and the media's popularity tanked.

They keep grasping for straws and try as they might, but they can't get anything to stick.

Three high-profile plane crashes in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and, most recently, Toronto have become the focus of the latest leftist attacks. This was the one. They had him now. Reckless layoffs at the FAA led directly to air disasters. The Democrats laid it on, and they laid it on thick.

Make Elon fly 100% commercial if he’s so confident https://t.co/Jmhxw3onre — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2025

🚨NEW: Chuck Schumer continues attempts to link Trump and DOGE to plane crashes —



— says cuts to FAA endanger safety, so ‘billionaires’ can enrich themselves:



"At a time when incidents in the air and on the runways in and our airports seem to be increasing, why would we cut… pic.twitter.com/fzVLA9ul0q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2025

The flying public needs answers. How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why? — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 17, 2025

Of course, none of this is true, but when have Democrats ever let the truth get in the way of a good story?

Gayle King of CBS learned the truth the hard way during an interview with Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.

CBS's Gayle King tries to blame Trump for the plane crashes, is debunked by Delta's CEO pic.twitter.com/P9m5SxYKOQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2025

Of the 50 thousand FAA employees, only 300 were laid off. None were in critical safety functions.

That's not what Gayle wanted to hear.

She cocked her head like a bewildered puppy. — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) February 19, 2025

Always that miserable puss on her face. pic.twitter.com/ALcF8O02Eb — 🇺🇸parkreturns🦅MAGA2025🗽America First✊🏼 (@parkreturns) February 19, 2025

They have learned nothing. The truth is air travel hasn't become less safe. The facts are easy enough to find. It's as if the legacy media has never heard of the internet.

Not sure you want to go there, because according to @NTSB there were more aviation accidents during the same period every year under the Biden administration than there are now under Trump. pic.twitter.com/ymwipc7smV — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 19, 2025

There were more accidents under Biden than Trump? Why didn't Gayle mention that?

Gayle King is another paid propagandist. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 19, 2025

Well, that explains it.

Typical MSM trying to pin everything on Trump! Delta's CEO just schooled Gayle King with straight facts. Love seeing these "journalists" get called out when they try pushing their agenda. Isn't CBS in enough trouble! — 🇺🇸Steve2A🇺🇸God🇺🇸Family🇺🇸Country🇺🇸 (@lakemonstercl1) February 19, 2025

The left isn't getting the traction it wants from the FAA layoffs and plane crashes, but they'll find something new to try.

The resistance must go on.