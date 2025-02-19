DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train
VIP
Say No to Kiddie Chaos: Why Brides and Grooms Shouldn’t Have to Host...
VIP
Welcome to the Real World, Bureaucrats
Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted...
Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for...
Hot Take: 'Undocumented Workers' Are Subsidizing Social Security for Citizens
Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic
Winsome Earle-Sears Reminds Abigail Spanberger EXACTLY Who's to Blame for VA's Educational...
Department of Education Terminates $226 Million in Grants to 'Decenter Whiteness'
WATCH: Minnesota Legislators Confirm State's Paid Family Medical Leave Covers Illegal Alie...
Oh, HELL NO: Denver City Council Member Wants to Use Tax Money for...
Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’...
Eric Swalwell Stomps on Another Rake While Claiming Elon Musk Isn't Showing Savings...
Bill Melugin Says There’s More to This Illegal Alien’s Sob Story

That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts and Plane Crashes

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  9:15 PM on February 19, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats and their well-trained lapdogs in the legacy media are in a bad way. They've been so lost since being trounced in November. They have been trying so hard to find something, anything they can, to get traction and attack President Trump. They started with the classics. Trump is a threat to democracy. He wants to be a dictator. He wants to enrich his billionaire friends at the expense of the poor and working class. All the tropes we've heard since 2016.

Advertisement

When none of that worked, they moved on to Elon and DOGE. They said Trump was a puppet, and Elon was the real president—an unelected billionaire who was ruthlessly seizing power for himself. Still nothing; in fact, Trump's popularity surged, and Elon's surged while both Democrats and the media's popularity tanked.

They keep grasping for straws and try as they might, but they can't get anything to stick.

Three high-profile plane crashes in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and, most recently, Toronto have become the focus of the latest leftist attacks. This was the one. They had him now. Reckless layoffs at the FAA led directly to air disasters. The Democrats laid it on, and they laid it on thick.

Recommended

Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted by Biden
Brett T.
Advertisement

Of course, none of this is true, but when have Democrats ever let the truth get in the way of a good story?

Gayle King of CBS learned the truth the hard way during an interview with Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.

Of the 50 thousand FAA employees, only 300 were laid off. None were in critical safety functions.

That's not what Gayle wanted to hear.

They have learned nothing. The truth is air travel hasn't become less safe. The facts are easy enough to find. It's as if the legacy media has never heard of the internet.

There were more accidents under Biden than Trump? Why didn't Gayle mention that?

Advertisement

Well, that explains it.

The left isn't getting the traction it wants from the FAA layoffs and plane crashes, but they'll find something new to try.

The resistance must go on.

Tags: CBS CBS NEWS CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted by Biden
Brett T.
CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage
Warren Squire
DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train
Warren Squire
Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic
Brett T.
Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit
justmindy
Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted by Biden Brett T.
Advertisement