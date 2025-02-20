Streisand Effect: Judge Censors Editorial Criticizing City Officials. Let’s Make Them Famous

Let’s give this story the maximum Streisand Effect, shall we?

Adam Steinbaugh, who describes himself as a First Amendment lawyer with FIRE (a true civil rights/free speech organization that we previously mentioned here) shares with us a pretty blatant violation of the First Amendment:

Wow: The City of Clarksdale, Mississippi, got a court order yesterday directing a newspaper to delete an editorial criticizing city officials -- without a hearing. Here's the TRO issuing the prior restraint: pic.twitter.com/dIL1AgLhI1 — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

Basically, the Clarksdale Press Register published an unsigned editorial criticizing recent action by the city officials. The city then ran to a judge and demanded a restraining order requiring them to remove the editorial. We won’t quote the order at length but the core justification is that this supposedly defamatory of the city, exhibiting malice in the form of reckless disregard for the truth, and ‘interferes with [various public officials’] legitimate function to advocate for legislation they believe would help their municipality.’

We found a link to the editorial, but it appears to have been removed as ordered. But as they say the Internet is forever, so Adam found a picture of it…

Here's the editorial, questioning why the city didn't notify the media about a special meeting to pursue a tax increase. pic.twitter.com/QBpBir0ajT — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

…and you can read a dirty cut and paste of the text, here:

For those who don't like to squint, here's a dirty cut and paste of the text of the editorial, using the internet wayback machine:



>EDITORIAL: Secrecy, deception erode public trust

>By THE PRESS REGISTER



> Your Clarksdale Press Register will be the first to say that a sin tax… https://t.co/ZZtW9rio0T — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 20, 2025

The gist of the editorial is this. Apparently, there was this idea to petition the Mississippi legislature to add a sin tax on alcohol, tobacco and marijuana in order to pay for more police. But according to the newspaper, the proposal was changed so that instead it would pay to ‘support and promote public safety, crime prevention and continued economic growth in the city’ which is much broader than just paying for more cops or increasing the wages of the ones already on the force. The paper felt that this would give rise to … well, the kind of waste that DOGE is trying to eliminate from the federal bureaucracy and indeed, the editorial suggests via a question that there might be kickbacks involved. Furthermore, when the meeting was held to make this proposal, they didn’t give proper notice and the paper saw that as sinister.

Mind you, we don’t know if these facts are true. We are just trying to summarize what this editorial said, so you can see whether or not the judge was right to censor it. And bluntly, the judge was wrong.

Back to Adam’s thread:

What the city is doing is wildly unconstitutional. For one, *governments* can't sue for libel. Full stop. Here's New York Times v. Sullivan: pic.twitter.com/EEfxlQI1A6 — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

Again, to prevent any need to squint, he is quoting from the seminal case of New York Times v. Sullivan, where the Supreme Court said:

For good reason, ‘no court of last resort in this country has ever held, or even suggested, that prosecutions for libel on government have any place in the American system of jurisprudence.’

In other words, the government itself can’t sue for libel at all.

Second, prior restraints are almost never permissible. If there were only one thing the First Amendment says you can't do, it's this. The city going to the legislature for permission for a tax increase is not like the secret movements of soldiers during wartime. — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

Basically, orders to take things down or to stop publishing them is almost never allowed in court. To our knowledge, the only exception that might exist is more or less military secrets.

And it gets worse:

And the editorial appears to be... true? The city itself submitted an affidavit from the clerk admitting that she just plum forgot to notify the media (as required by state law: https://t.co/iig0KKAXHG). Whoops! pic.twitter.com/MJBmMjvqvq — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

The city resents the suggestion it was trying to hide something by calling a special meeting and not telling the media. But that's *opinion,* not a false statement of fact. And by suing over an editorial, the city's proving them right. pic.twitter.com/oq92tTuE3q — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

Mississippi does *not* have an anti-SLAPP statute, which would require a plaintiff suing over speech to prove they have a viable case early on, limiting the defendant's legal costs. A plaintiff who loses has to pay the defendant's attorneys' fees.



Mississippi should adopt one. — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

That is generally true, but the judge doesn’t even appear to have given both sides a chance to be heard and thus hasn’t even tested the factual accuracy of the city’s allegations in a proper hearing.

Defamation of public officials is actionable only if the statement is shown to have been made with "actual malice" -- meaning the speaker subjectively (1) knew it was false when they said it or (2) thought it might be false and said it anyway. — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

As we noted above, the court found that there was what we call ‘constitutional malice.’ That is legal code for that the statement was affirmatively false (meaning that the person claiming to be defamed has to prove it is actually false), and that the person making the statement 1) knew it was false or 2) had a reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of that statement. They are unlikely to know that malice existed without actually getting evidence from employees of the newspaper.

And it is worth circling back to the alleged harm it caused. The judge claimed that the defamatory statements ‘interferes with [various public officials’] legitimate function to advocate for legislation they believe would help their municipality.’ In other words, it makes it harder for the city officials to make an argument, which is a laughably terrible justification. It basically amounts to silencing the opposition because they really need to.

This? There's just nothing. The petition doesn't even mention the word "malice."



Oh, and where was this extremely-legitimate lawsuit filed? Not even in the next county over: pic.twitter.com/u9qjn3ici9 — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) February 19, 2025

All and all, this is pretty damning behavior.

So according to @CBSNews this would be good government freedom of speech not the “weaponization” of free speech that leads to genocide😎 — Larry Hawkins (@Larryszeminska) February 19, 2025

Heh. Cleary, he is referring to this nonsense from CBS.

This is a clear violation of free speech and press freedom, unacceptable in America.



The city officials should be ashamed of themselves for trying to silence critics through prior restraint.



Kash Patel and the new FBI need to look into this kind of abuse of power immediately. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 20, 2025

Honestly, this has us thinking that maybe we need a version of Musk’s DOGE in every community.

Don't blame the city council, they're just trying things. 100% of the error is at the feet of a judge who doesn't understand the law or how to apply it properly. There are many "motivated" judges who've outed themselves over the last few weeks as they strain to find bases for… — jadklein (@Jadklein) February 19, 2025

The cut off text says:

There are many ‘motivated’ judges who've outed themselves over the last few weeks as they strain to find bases for wacky TROs of all shapes and sizes.

No, you blame the city officials who are so thin skinned they demanded it; you blame their lawyers for making the argument and not refusing to file this dumb petition; and you blame the judge for granting it.

oh man i'd print 10k copies and drop them out of a plane if i had the money — J Mathews (@OldandUnpopular) February 19, 2025

It costs nothing to reproduce it on the Internet. To quote our late friend, John Hoge: ‘Don't pick a fight with someone who buys pixels by the terabyte.’

I can't find official info on the political demographics. Given the racial demographics, it's a cinch the town is run by Democrats. So yes, this is believable. — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) February 19, 2025

Honestly, we don’t care what the local politics is, or the race of the people involved. They are acting like fascist thugs. That’s all we need to know.

The more you dig in this the worst it gets. You know Chuck Espy tried to pay 35k to get the editor who wrote this fired? Google that one. Also Espy name carries weight. Know any other Epsy in MS that may be in politics? — BJ Alford (@balf1980) February 20, 2025

I just called the judge and spoke to her about this case. She told me she couldn’t comment because the case is still ongoing. Although the order has already been issued. Mississippi has a very unfriendly media policy, so I doubt they will allow cameras in the courtroom. — Doug Roberts (@DougRroberts) February 19, 2025

Don’t do this. Don’t call the court. The judge can’t consider what you say to her and you could theoretically get yourself in trouble.

Crystal Wise Martin is a Chancery Court Judge in Hinds County, Mississippi, known for being the first daughter to succeed her mother, Patricia Wise, in the same judicial position.



She was elected to her mother's seat in November 2018 and took the oath of office administered by… pic.twitter.com/R50iSGifsP — Norder Tor 🏁 (@ilustfortornado) February 19, 2025

The cut off text:

She was elected to her mother's seat in November 2018 and took the oath of office administered by her mother on January 2, 2019.

We are making that face, too.

How is it "prior" restraint if the article has already been posted? — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) February 19, 2025

It’s an inexact term, frankly. It's like someone saying they are pro-life when they really mean they are opposed to killing babies in the womb and other innocents, but are perfectly fine with war, lethal self-defense and the death penalty when each are justified. (Don't read that as criticism: This author is exactly that kind of pro-life advocate.)

In the case of 'prior restraint,' it generally is used to refer to any kind of injunction as relief for allegedly illegal speech. In this case, while the judge didn’t say so explicitly, it carries with it the implicit instruction not to republish it—at least not by any of the named parties—so there is an element of prior-ness to the restraint, too.

This city council is about to become infamous lol — ExtantBuffalo (@ExtantBuffalo) February 19, 2025

We hear Barbara Streisand is warming up her singing voice.

It’s a TRO. They are relatively easy to obtain but only last a couple weeks. There is a hearing for the temporary injunction, which lasts until trial, and is a a much higher bar to obtain. — Hondo - Old School SWAT (@HondoTrades) February 19, 2025

True. But even a minute of censorship is too long.

C'mon everyone and read the editorial Clarksdale, Mississippi city officials don't want you to see. https://t.co/SvkCpad0jN pic.twitter.com/qMI8YWJJ77 — Alex Morey (@1AMorey) February 19, 2025

The judge who signed this bonkers order is a Democrat.



She is granting a bonkers request from a city controlled by Democrats.



Contempt for the letter and spirit of the First Amendment is bipartisan but these Dems have chosen a very foolish time to reach for the trophy. https://t.co/JDGhOFdJFM — Alice (@AliceFromQueens) February 20, 2025

no yeah but let's give government more control over what's said online too should work out fine https://t.co/A94Nu2XMxo — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) February 19, 2025

Whenever a judge signs a shockingly stupid order like this I always hope that consequences will follow.



They never do.



Crystal Wise Martin is too dumb for office. https://t.co/dhHzk0DkTf — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) February 19, 2025

It’s labeled a parody account, but everything he said seems reasonable.

Thread. This looks hopelessly unconstitutional. https://t.co/g5zcMVFEV4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 19, 2025

Here's the editorial that the city of Clarksdale and the Mississippi court are trying to suppress: https://t.co/4IFosn8PeK https://t.co/cvKVF3JrWl — Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak (@AlisonKodjak) February 19, 2025

Not a lawyer, but this seems to run completely afoul of the 1st Amendment. https://t.co/FRw8lg1qN2 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 19, 2025

You might not be a lawyer, but you would be better at this than the judge.

First Amendment will be hopping the last train there.



The mayor is the nephew of corrupt Clinton-era Cabinet member & failed US Senate candidate Mike Espy. https://t.co/jT4H7vHLms — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 19, 2025

.@spj_tweets is aware and concerned about this act of censorship and apparent blatant violation of the First Amendment. We are monitoring this closely — stay tuned. https://t.co/NroA0q6yjE — Emily Bloch (@emdrums) February 19, 2025

She is referring to the Society of Professional Journalists and good for them if they are paying attention.

Finally:

Whenever I hear prior restraint I think of this. pic.twitter.com/SLO2wibujr — JC (@FederalistJC) February 19, 2025

So sayeth, Walter Sobchak, Esq.

