Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE, Now Runs His Agency

As the title suggests, via the indispensable Luke Rosiak, we get this incredible story:

"I confess. I asked where the fat was in our contracts so we can make the right tough choices.”



Dudek is an example of how there are some fiscally conscious career feds, and how DOGE can maximize impact through people who know where the bodies are buriedhttps://t.co/O3Duk3yKgV — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) February 19, 2025

From the article:

Leland Dudek was an obscure bureaucrat at the Social Security Administration who dedicated his career to stopping fraud. But when he worked with the Department of Government Efficiency to do just that, he came close to being fired. ‘At 4:30pm EST, my boss called me to tell me I had been placed on administrative leave pending an Investigation,’ Dudek wrote on LinkedIn. ‘They want to fire me for cooperating with DOGE,’ he wrote in a now-deleted post obtained by The Daily Wire. Then, a stunning reversal occurred. It was Acting Social Security Commissioner Michelle King who was gone from the agency. And Dudek was reinstated with a big promotion — taking her job leading the massive agency on an interim basis. … The LinkedIn post said ‘I confess. I helped DOGE understand SSA. I mailed myself publicly accessible documents and explained them to DOGE. I confess. I moved contractor money around to add data science resources to my anti-fraud team. I confess. I asked where the fat was and is in our contracts so we can make the right tough choices.’ ‘I confess. I bullied agency executives, shared executive contact information, and circumvented the chain of command to connect DOGE with the people who get stuff done,’ it continued. ‘Everything I have ever done is in service to our country, our beneficiaries, and our agency.’

You know, when this country was founded, we didn’t have a class of people who were allegedly ‘entitled’ to executive branch jobs regardless of who is president. Instead, every time a new administration would come in, pretty much everyone was fired and replaced with people loyal to the new administration. This author has always thought it was dubious at best to speak of executive branch employees as having a ‘right’ to a job and certainly the haughty attitude we are seeing from the administrative state—where they think they are allowed to operate without the president’s people finding out exactly what they are doing and where our money is going—suggests that this state of affairs needs to change.

And the answer might be a return to the Constitution. The Constitution says that ‘[t]he executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.’ As a practical matter it means that everyone else in the executive branch—from the chair of the Joint Chiefs down to the lowliest clerk in the Social Security office—gets his or her power from the president’s delegation. The notion that a person would have the power of the president without being answerable to him or her is ridiculous nonsense. Indeed, the Constitution also says that the president ‘shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.’ That means in part that he or she has a duty to make sure his or her subordinates are obeying the law, including the Constitution. Again, how can the president do that if they are (allegedly) not accountable to him or her?

Additionally, the constant refrain that ‘Elon Musk wasn’t elected by anyone’ is truly rich. Putting aside that Musk is doing exactly what Trump promised he would ask Musk to do if he was elected, who exactly elected Michelle King to head the Social Security Administration? Who exactly elected these federal judges who are handing out Temporary Restraining Orders like Halloween candy—typically without even giving the government a chance to respond? Democrats are perfectly fine with unelected persons making decisions affecting our lives—as long as they do what they want them to do.

On to reactions:

Loyal establishment apparatchiks are finding out the reward for their loyalty.



Intoxicating. https://t.co/t19RhYdpbL — GadsdenJazz (@GadsdenJazz) February 19, 2025

I hope we see more of this. There are many good civil servants who have been quietly frustrated for years with politically-motivated mismanagement who possess an encyclopedic knowledge of the problems with their agencies. Put them in charge, hand them scalpels and flamethrowers. https://t.co/mHlwAy8aC9 — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) February 19, 2025

Two things that a federal/state/local employee never sees:

1. A competent underling being promoted over them

2. A pink slip https://t.co/1WHN6o25qP — Angelo (@angelovescio) February 19, 2025

* Almost never. After all, this is a pretty clear exception.

Feel Good Story Of The Day:



* getting dusty in here *sniff* https://t.co/QnfSkbT5KG — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 19, 2025

We’re more inclined to stand up and cheer, but you do you.

Seriously, if you have not watched the movie Office Space by now, you need to watch it. It’s getting to the point that the cultural relevance of the movie is more significant than its quality.

And don’t take that as selling it short on quality. It’s hilarious, and pretty spot on.

There should be WAY more of this, there are plenty of feds that have seen ridiculous fraud, waste and abuse but keep quiet....for fear of exactly what almost happened to this guy — TheRabbitKing.eth🐰👑👼 😾 🐀🐶 🐦 (@GutterDoug_) February 20, 2025

From your mouth to God’s ears, hopefully.

