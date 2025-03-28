Tim Burchett Obliterates LOSER Soy Boy with Savage Hot Pocket Comeback

President Trump is still the best at shutting down trolls, but Tim Burchett is pretty good, as well.
🔥 TIM BURCHETT JUST ENDED A SOY BOY!— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2025
"Do you trust Trump's national security team to keep our war plans secret?"
BURCHETT: "Do you trust your mother every night to fix your hot pockets and make sure your Gameboy is turned on?"
😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/V228hWWdgF
Perfect!
"911? I'd like to report a life ending." https://t.co/sfQB0bm2GB— TugboatPhil - American (@TugboatPhil) March 28, 2025
Cong. Tim Burchett woke up this morning and chose violence.... https://t.co/NhAk0zs3fD— US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) March 28, 2025
It was glorious!
Tim should lead negotiations with Canada as well https://t.co/ioSsRyoPf4— Andrew "Drew" Mullins (@realDrewMullins) March 28, 2025
Endorsed.
Despite the dated "gameboy" reference that's a solid burn. https://t.co/QRNv9LBkgm— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 28, 2025
Now, it's a Nintendo Switch, but it's still funny.
I’d like to have an adult beverage with Tim Burchett. I’d also like Senator Kennedy to join us. 😂 https://t.co/LfmxTqCZCf— Roy Brewer (@roybrewer) March 28, 2025
That would be an excellent Happy Hour.
Tim Burchett cracks me up sometimes 🤣 https://t.co/nHJAgDwr74— Kenni's Mom (@kenni_smom) March 28, 2025
He's hilarious.
Honestly, @timburchett and his roasts make me like this guy more and more 🤣 🤣 my kind of dude. https://t.co/3n5Vp0Wx8K— Mike (@AmericanMadeBro) March 28, 2025
Soy boy was not ready for that response. 😂 https://t.co/CFnRDjrQo9— TexasRepublik (@texasrepublik) March 28, 2025
He was totally caught off guard.
I didn't know @timburchett had it in him. I love it https://t.co/93xkGI5fzC— Maruca (@mreyes30884) March 28, 2025
Sometimes, it's the quietest one with the sickest burns.
Lmao. Tim absolutely owned this libtard https://t.co/dRX0K19MUQ— Andy Holguin (@AndyHolguin20) March 28, 2025
Bahaha. Bet he deletes the video. https://t.co/oLLrxzlYoC— Den Mal (@pr4tn06) March 28, 2025
Oh, he never would have published that one. Thank goodness someone else was taking a video and did it for him. It was a great laugh!
Damn. His mommy's gonna have to fix him an extra mug of hot cocoa to help him get over that burn. https://t.co/1KdrFQaYGj— Keith Barned (@BarnedKeith) March 28, 2025
Hopefully, she has an aloe plant so she can treat that burn after she gives him a bath.
Theater actor meets life coach. https://t.co/TK0MAkqPUD— Timeboxer (@BobbDawg) March 28, 2025
This is how to deal with these activist betas. https://t.co/aIOYDSif87— 𝔽ℝ𝔼𝔼𝔻𝕆𝕄 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕖™ (@FreedomCatRedux) March 28, 2025
Beat them at their own game.
Kid was stumped 😂 instantly accepted defeat— Cigar politic (@cigarpolitic) March 28, 2025
As he should.
What losing looks like👇🏼#Hotpockets 🍕 #Gameboy 🎮 #MomHelp ⛑️ pic.twitter.com/Q4Io9TdPDP— Tisha Areo Maris (@TishaAreoLadle) March 28, 2025
Tim seems to be an honest awesome dude.— Lee Wood (@leewood_tx) March 28, 2025
Indeed, he does.
The kid looks so dejected right at the end. I almost feel bad for him. Almost.— ParDice (@diceParadis) March 28, 2025
So close!
Based!— Phaeton (@Phaet0nn) March 28, 2025
Loved the disappointment in the boys face.
It needs to be a poster.
