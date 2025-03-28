Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ Imports Afghan Stabber, Grants Asylum to Houston’s Newe...
Airbnb Founder's DOGE Collab to Speed Up Retirement Process Ignites Fury

Tim Burchett Obliterates LOSER Soy Boy with Savage Hot Pocket Comeback

justmindy
justmindy | 9:05 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

President Trump is still the best at shutting down trolls, but Tim Burchett is pretty good, as well. 

Perfect!

It was glorious!

Endorsed.

Now, it's a Nintendo Switch, but it's still funny.

That would be an excellent Happy Hour.

He's hilarious. 

He was totally caught off guard.

Sometimes, it's the quietest one with the sickest burns.

Oh, he never would have published that one. Thank goodness someone else was taking a video and did it for him. It was a great laugh!

Hopefully, she has an aloe plant so she can treat that burn after she gives him a bath.

Beat them at their own game.

As he should.

Indeed, he does.

So close!

It needs to be a poster.

