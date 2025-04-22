E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand in for Trump

E. Jean Carroll is still around like a case of herpes and is still trying to drag President Donald Trump through the courts. Can we say she's insane, or is that libel? A jury awarded her $83.3 million in a defamation suit against Trump, and she made the media rounds, telling MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that she was going to take her on a shopping spree.

“First thing, Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping. We're gonna get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, motorcycles,” she said with her lawyer sitting uncomfortably beside her. “Rachel, what do you want? Penthouse. It's yours, Rachel. Penthouse and, uh, France. You want France? You wanna go fishing in France? France?”

It was suggested that she hold off on buying Maddow a penthouse in France, seeing as the judge in her case was once a "mentor" to Carroll's lawyer.

Trump has appealed, and Carroll's lawyers want Trump in the courtroom, not a representative from the Justice Department.

Lawyers for the writer E. Jean Carroll say the Department of Justice should not be allowed to stand in for President Trump in his appeal of a jury's decision to award her $83.3 million. https://t.co/Ak1DKVxuRh — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2025

Graham Kates reports:

Lawyers for the writer E. Jean Carroll say the Department of Justice should not be allowed to stand in for President Trump in his appeal of a jury's decision to award her $83.3 million. It's the second time Mr. Trump has sought the Justice Department's protection in the case, but Carroll's attorneys said his "13th hour" effort comes nearly two years too late." Carroll is opposing an effort by the Justice Department, which is a taxpayer-funded agency, and Mr. Trump's personal attorneys, to shield Mr. Trump from damages. The government and Mr. Trump say the Westfall Act, which protects federal workers from lawsuits related to conduct within the scope of their employment, entitles him to absolute immunity from personal lawsuits.

Don't expect to see Trump back in the courtroom.

