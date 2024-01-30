E. Jean Carroll MIGHT Want to Hold Off Spending Her Winnings Based on BOMBSHELL From Trump's Defense Team

Full disclosure, we typically take bombshells like this with a grain of salt because this is the sort of story that definitely will get lots of clicks and taps and often times, if something sounds like it's too good to be true it probably is.

However, coming from Byron York? Yeah ... this is worth covering.

Take a look at THIS:

Trump lawyer says defense just learned that E Jean Carroll judge was once 'mentor' to Carroll's lawyer. 'This issue is particularly concerning since Plaintiff’s other lead counsel, Shawn Crowley, served as Your Honor’s law clerk, and we were previously advised that Your Honor… pic.twitter.com/H1Urfb69QL — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 30, 2024

From the rest of York's post:

This issue is particularly concerning since Plaintiff’s other lead counsel, Shawn Crowley, served as Your Honor’s law clerk, and we were previously advised that Your Honor co-officiated her wedding.'

Officiated. Her. Wedding.

Sounds like they've not only worked together but know one another very well.

But there's no conflict here. Nope. None at all.

ARE YOU KIDDING US?!

One big incestuous cabal that is centered in dC, NYC and La with branches in other major leftist cities. This is why they have no shame or fear of their actions, they control the media and the courts and bureaucracy. This must all end — Norseman27 (@Norseman2772) January 30, 2024

As George Carlin once said, 'It's one big club and YOU ain't in it!'

Seriously.

Her bragging about how she's going to spend her money with Rachel Maddow last night makes more and more sense.

This case is getting reversed on appeal. The judge and the lawyers should also be disbarred — Dave (Your Majesty)🇺🇸🇮🇱🐶🟦 (@dweinberger66) January 30, 2024

We're not holding our breath for any actual consequences for the judge or lawyers but looking at what appears to be a pretty big conflict of interest ... not sure how this can stand. It very well could (we are hardly experts) but guys, wow.

Not good.

I'm sure it's nothing — not important enough to impeach (@MarkMazman) January 30, 2024

Totally.

They've got this time or something.

