WATCH Her Face: E. Jean Carroll Makes Even Her Own Attorney CRINGE During Vile Rachel Maddow Interview

You'd think a survivor who just won a court case would be a bit more ... reserved about spending the money he or she was awarded, yes? Pretty sure most sexual assault victims don't go on with Rachel Maddow and laugh/brag about how they're going to spend the money they got out of their attacker.

Just sayin'.

This is pretty awful, even for E. Jean Carroll who once talked about rape being a fantasy.

We thought THAT was bad.

THIS is worse.

Watch:

NEW: E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers visibly uncomfortable as she boasts about what she is going to spend all her money on.



This does not look like a r*pe victim.



“First thing, Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping. We're gonna get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, motorcycle.”… pic.twitter.com/CFlDxR4PEA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2024

From the rest of Rugg's post:

“First thing, Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping. We're gonna get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, motorcycle.” “Rachel, what do you want? Penthouse. It's yours, Rachel. Penthouse and, uh, France. You want France? You wanna go fishing in France? France?” Her lawyer then jumped in: “That’s a joke.” Insane.

Gotta love the attorney on her left, her face. Yeah, she knows this isn't good.

This is the kind of clip that could win Trump the election. https://t.co/1tLsBAcWYO — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 30, 2024

If we were on Trump's team we'd already have a campaign ad made with this clip talking about the two-tiered justice system targeting him and we'd air it all over MSNBC, especially during Maddow's show.

Watching this woman makes me sick. I can’t understand how anyone could believe her. She is mentally ill.



She will never see a dime. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 30, 2024

You'd think this behavior alone would be enough for Trump's legal team to do SOMETHING, yes?

Grifters gonna grift. — Michael (Schmoopie) Freeman 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@cveridis) January 30, 2024

A panel of women celebrating a false accusation of rape, contributing to the destruction of the #MeToo movement’s integrity and purpose.



And yet, they’ll all hypocritically claim support for #MeToo victims in the future.



Disgusting and evil people. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 30, 2024

And harmful to any true victim of sexual assault.

Advertisement

