WATCH Her Face: E. Jean Carroll Makes Even Her Own Attorney CRINGE During Vile Rachel Maddow Interview

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on January 30, 2024

You'd think a survivor who just won a court case would be a bit more ... reserved about spending the money he or she was awarded, yes? Pretty sure most sexual assault victims don't go on with Rachel Maddow and laugh/brag about how they're going to spend the money they got out of their attacker.

Just sayin'.

This is pretty awful, even for E. Jean Carroll who once talked about rape being a fantasy.

We thought THAT was bad. 

THIS is worse.

Watch:

From the rest of Rugg's post:

“First thing, Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping. We're gonna get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, motorcycle.”

“Rachel, what do you want? Penthouse. It's yours, Rachel. Penthouse and, uh, France. You want France? You wanna go fishing in France? France?”

Her lawyer then jumped in: “That’s a joke.”

Insane.

Gotta love the attorney on her left, her face. Yeah, she knows this isn't good.

If we were on Trump's team we'd already have a campaign ad made with this clip talking about the two-tiered justice system targeting him and we'd air it all over MSNBC, especially during Maddow's show.

You'd think this behavior alone would be enough for Trump's legal team to do SOMETHING, yes?

And harmful to any true victim of sexual assault. 

======================================================================

======================================================================

