BREAKING! Trump Jury Awards Carroll an OUTRAGEOUS $83.3 Million Dollars

We told you earlier about the wild scene in the Trump trial on the last day and the jury is already back.

BREAKING: A jury in Manhattan just ruled that Donald Trump must pay $83 million to the “rape is sexy” lady.



Her accusation also is the exact plot line of a Law and Order SVU episode.

pic.twitter.com/8fTgMaI7Aj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2024

#BREAKING: A New York jury orders Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll in the second defamation trial against the former President.



Last year, the first defamation trial ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million.



Needless to say, MSNBC is very excited. pic.twitter.com/HtgBMCeV1J — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 26, 2024

BREAKING: Jury has reached a verdict in the Trump 'defamation' trial, determine Trump will have to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 MILLION in damages.



Absolute insanity.



Trump will have to pay:



$65 million in punitive damages.

$11 million for "reputation repair program"

$7.3… pic.twitter.com/HTRk97yvYP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2024

Obviously, there will be many appeals and she will likely never see a dime, but it's fun to pretend for her, apparently.

Even @andersoncooper thought E. Jean Carroll was a nutcase, had to cut to a commercial break to avoid the audience seeing what and who she really is.



Take Donald Trump out of it for a second, and everyone should be appalled by mentally disturbed women lying about rape. https://t.co/G28jIqxo86 — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) January 26, 2024

Takes one to know one. He probably recognized a like species.

Get out of New York. https://t.co/0mLpgjYKMC — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 26, 2024

A ruling class of psychopaths, they are all like this https://t.co/T5GXi6Bhpl — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 26, 2024

These judgments lately have been wild. To say nothing about the validity of the cases themselves …



What did Depp get? Like $15 milly? And that case was a slam dunk and utterly savage, comprehensive, she literally gaslighted the aclu into writing a Wapo article https://t.co/sdrk1qpabQ — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 26, 2024

The actual law no longer matters. It's all about making headlines with outrageous settlements.

We gather here today to bid farewell to the American Jury System…. https://t.co/k1dvaCvDoT — SeanJoseph19 (@SeanJoseph1978) January 26, 2024

The lawfare continues unabated. And the left continues to cheerlead for it. Boy will they be surprised when it comes for them next. https://t.co/Dig7Xr34hc — Ocala Mike (@OcalaMike20) January 26, 2024

The most dangerous thing in the world is contact with another human. We've all become toxic to each other. https://t.co/y71vSv3dCA — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 26, 2024

It's true. At work we are told not to touch anyone, do not compliment anyone, do not go out to lunch with anyone and on and on. It's a tragic byproduct of this insanity.

