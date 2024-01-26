'I Don't Believe You': Race and Ethnicity Reporter for the WaPo Reports Conveniently...
Courtroom Antics Get WILD During Trump Trial Today As Habba Threatened with Jail

justmindy
January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Welp, the Trump Trial had some fireworks as it wrapped up today. During closing arguments, Trump apparently had enough and walked out.

Also, Alina Habba was threatened with jail. What a wild day.

It's absolutely been bonkers!

All the institutions in New York are backwards, lately. A full on mess.

If the recent past has been any indicator, it absolutely will boost Trump in the polls.

Notice how they were able to run Ivanka and Jared away from politics. They made it so uncomfortable they both backed away for the benefit of their children. They think that will work with Trump eventually.

At this point, the judge and the system are doing their best to be annoying and cause Trump maximum aggravation. Let's get real. That is what this is all about.

