Courtroom Antics Get WILD During Trump Trial Today As Habba Threatened with Jail

Welp, the Trump Trial had some fireworks as it wrapped up today. During closing arguments, Trump apparently had enough and walked out.

JUST IN: Donald Trump just got up and walked out of the courtroom as E. Jean Carroll’s attorney started making her closing argument.



The rogue judge also threatened to throw Trump lawyer Alina Habba in jail.



The walkout happened as Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan was trying to… pic.twitter.com/zPEUSEPw0O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2024

Also, Alina Habba was threatened with jail. What a wild day.

An old friend of mine who never talks politics just texted me from the gym and called this entire process a bunch of horse****.



Between this, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis and Jack Smith, how can anyone sane and sober see this as anything but the weaponization of the justice system? https://t.co/KwuOAGbJ8D — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 26, 2024

It's absolutely been bonkers!

if he's guilty or "responsible" in these cases.. they should be able to get that decision in a fair trial, no? Why aren't these courts allowing in pertinent evidence? Beat him fairly and lawfully! That's right.. they can't. https://t.co/VF2xyswuut — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 26, 2024

Wake up America Trump is being set up and the judge is against the truth coming out and is making a mockery of our judicial system is this what democrats call democracy

What is their cut of the millions their pursuing 🤬 https://t.co/GOn7YMgQyf — Kiss My Grits ✌️✌️ (@Reversequestion) January 26, 2024

Trump is correct. "This is not America." https://t.co/fsHe0493Bu — Ruth E. Brown 🇺🇲 (@RuthEBrown8888) January 26, 2024

All the institutions in New York are backwards, lately. A full on mess.

This entire trial is a joke!



Seriously, this woman is a loon looking for another payday and the NY courts are going to give it to her, no matter the evidence.



This was decided before it began — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 26, 2024

Trump will gain several points in the polls for this ridiculous display of yet another liberal charade. Easily worth whatever he has to pay. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 26, 2024

If the recent past has been any indicator, it absolutely will boost Trump in the polls.

Notice how the Left keep going after Trumps money? They think if they strip him of his fortune they will be rid of him but they are so wrong. I firmly believe that even if Trump had but $1 left to his name, he would not back down and the people would support him all the way to… — H R (@HRofOZ) January 26, 2024

Notice how they were able to run Ivanka and Jared away from politics. They made it so uncomfortable they both backed away for the benefit of their children. They think that will work with Trump eventually.

Trump isn't going to jail. The judge knows that. This case is ridiculous. Defamation lawsuits are nearly impossible to win, but since Trump is the one who “defamed” someone then there is a good chance E. Jean wins this case. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 26, 2024

At this point, the judge and the system are doing their best to be annoying and cause Trump maximum aggravation. Let's get real. That is what this is all about.

