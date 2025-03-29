Joe Walsh Reveals Rich Fantasy Life Where Random MAGA Supporters Tell Him They Regret Voting for Trump

Former Republican Joe Walsh claimed he spoke to ‘four Trump supporters’ on Friday who all told him, ‘This is not what I voted for.’ It’s highly unlikely he even ran into one such person. But, being a greedy liar, Walsh had to invent four people to pump up his fake story. It only made his lie even more hilariously untrue.

Bcuz I used to be a Trump supporter, I engage with Trump supporters every day. Always have. Four Trump supporters today told me the exact same thing: “This is not what I voted for.” 4 random Trump supporters. Just today.



Slowly, I’m hearing this more & more from his supporters. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 28, 202

No.



This is not happening.



At all. pic.twitter.com/0DKBByrZcg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2025

Joe Walsh is a forever NeverTrumper and serial liar. — Tom Bernhardt (@bernhtp) March 29, 2025

The Democrat Party’s approval number is in the 20s. There’s been a coordinated effort to push a fake narrative of remorseful Trump voters. We’ve had screeching Democrats pretending to be Republicans flooding town halls. Now, Never Trumpers are having conversations with imaginary regretful Trump voters. Commenters know what’s happening.

No. Trump has 91% approval rating with Republicans so Joe must coincidentally only conversing with the other 9%. Joe is and has always been full of BS — The Real Conservative (@WesCole490702) March 28, 2025

It's always the non-Trump supporters claiming to know Trump supporters who are no longer Trump supporters!



Interesting! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2025

100% Every single Trump supporter I know online and off never talk like that. — Ella Boo Bella (@SummerShaddows) March 29, 2025

Never Trumpers like Walsh need to learn to be better liars. If you want to fool people with a lie you have to make it realistic and believable. Claiming it was FOUR remorseful Trump voters on the SAME day ALL saying the SAME thing simply didn’t happen. That's why commenters are laughing in Walsh's face.

Things that never happened for $1000, Alex — janelle (@jamylamy) March 29, 2025

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most — ShotGunLiL195 (@ShotL71643) March 29, 2025

I agree, not happening at all. Period. — Dave McMullan (@davemcmullan64) March 29, 2025

That’s a terrific fairytale Joe is telling. This he made that up on his own? — Gay Bear Patriot (@GayBearPatriot) March 29, 2025

MAGA voters watched the rallies and listened to the interviews while Trump was running for office. He’s keeping those promises. He’s doing exactly what supporters voted for. None of them are remorseful and pining for a Kamala Harris presidency of wide-open borders, rampant DEI madness, and men in women's sports.