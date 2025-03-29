Roof Regulations: Gavin Newsom Gives Bill Maher Lip Service Over His Home Improvement...
FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported

Joe Walsh Reveals Rich Fantasy Life Where Random MAGA Supporters Tell Him They Regret Voting for Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Former Republican Joe Walsh claimed he spoke to ‘four Trump supporters’ on Friday who all told him, ‘This is not what I voted for.’ It’s highly unlikely he even ran into one such person. But, being a greedy liar, Walsh had to invent four people to pump up his fake story. It only made his lie even more hilariously untrue.

Start here. (READ)

The Democrat Party’s approval number is in the 20s. There’s been a coordinated effort to push a fake narrative of remorseful Trump voters. We’ve had screeching Democrats pretending to be Republicans flooding town halls. Now, Never Trumpers are having conversations with imaginary regretful Trump voters. Commenters know what’s happening.

Never Trumpers like Walsh need to learn to be better liars. If you want to fool people with a lie you have to make it realistic and believable. Claiming it was FOUR remorseful Trump voters on the SAME day ALL saying the SAME thing simply didn’t happen. That's why commenters are laughing in Walsh's face.

MAGA voters watched the rallies and listened to the interviews while Trump was running for office. He’s keeping those promises. He’s doing exactly what supporters voted for. None of them are remorseful and pining for a Kamala Harris presidency of wide-open borders, rampant DEI madness, and men in women's sports.

