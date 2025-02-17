VIP
60 Minutes: We Have To Censor People to Promote Free Speech (VIDEO)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  12:30 AM on February 17, 2025
ImgFlip

CBS News is having a banner day with respect to Freedom of Expression, isn’t it? Earlier tonight we covered the bizarre (and historically wrong) claim by Margaret Brennan that free expression led to the Holocaust. Now we learn that CBS’ 60 Minutes aired a whole segment giving Germany a ‘Lewinsky’ for suppressing freedom of speech. Here are some segments from it:

And right before a German election, no less.

Here they are talking to a panel of fascist creep prosecutors:

But really, if you want to get the full effect, nothing beats the full segment, which is linked here:

Yes, there is video in the post, and feel free to view it, but we sat and listened to the entire thirteen-minute presentation that you can only see at the link to CBS' website and it is completely horrifying. And the most horrifying thing is how American ‘journalist’ Sharyn Alfonsi basically is playing cheerleader for all of this. This is not simply a neutral presentation and letting people decide. Indeed, she didn't interview a single advocate of Freedom of Expression. And it certainly isn’t condemning this fascist behavior. Indeed, we caught Alfonsi saying things in support of censorship. For instance, when discussing censorship with the three German prosecutors, the Alfonsi discusses German laws prohibiting the display of Nazi symbols and making it illegal to deny the holocaust saying of those laws ‘that’s fair.’ Later on, she discusses accusations of ‘excessive censorship’ clearly indicating to her that some censorship is fine with her.

Bear in mind, three fifths of the Indiana Jones movies display Nazi symbols. Indeed, for decades the Castle Wolfenstein video game series—involving an American or allied soldier killing Nazis by the thousands—was prohibited in Germany because they displayed Nazi symbols (as you killed Nazis). And while we don’t believe anyone should actually deny the holocaust happened, you are not going to get rid of holocaust denial by making it a crime. Then the deniers will will just say ‘see? If it really happened, they would be willing to debate it!’ Instead, the way you deal with it is by actually letting it be debated.

Some more snippets from the article and video:

As prosecutors explain it, the German constitution protects free speech, but not hate speech. And here's where it gets tricky: German law prohibits speech that could incite hatred or is deemed insulting.

And the rule against insulting is taken to particularly ridiculous lengths:

It was a 2021 case involving Andy Grote, a local politician, that captured the country's attention. Grote complained about a tweet that called him a ‘pimmel,’ a German word for the male anatomy. His complaint triggered a police raid and accusations of excessive censorship by the government.

As prosecutors explained to ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, in Germany it's OK to debate politics online, but it can be a crime to call anyone a pimmel, even a politician.

A little googling tells me that pimmel translates pretty much to calling a person a dick. Calling a politician a dick now and then is not only a right, but occasionally it is a solemn duty.

The article lists several supporters and enforcers of these fascist laws: Matthäus Fink, Svenja Meininghaus and Frank-Michael Laue as prosecutors supporting this, Josephine Ballon as head of an anti-free-speech ‘human rights organization’ (Good Lord that is Orwellian) and Renate Künast as a politician who is big mad that people insulted her online, calling her ugly and old. This author says this to Fink, Meininghaus, Laue, Ballon, and Künast: You are a bunch of fascist pimmels.

And this author doesn’t care if we broke their stupid fascist laws by saying it.

Ms. Ballon of the ‘human rights organization’ HateAid deserves in particular to be called out.

Notice she says that ‘already half of the Internet users in Germany are afraid to express their political opinions, and they rarely participate in public debates anymore.’ She says this as if people like her aren’t the source of that fear. If we lived in Germany, we would be much more worried about a pre-dawn raid that takes away our ability to communicate with the world than someone calling us a pimmel.

Easy: Words that the pimmels in power don’t like.

Right?!?!?!?!?!????

We are reluctant to call anyone the enemy of the people, but people like this in the press are exactly that. Anyone who advocates that the people get locked up for expressing viewpoints they disagree with are their enemies.

Yikes.

We have truly come to believe that few people think they are actually bad people. Even Hitler himself thought he would be revered for centuries as the hero of the German people. So, to answer Amy’s question, they not only hear themselves, they are proud of what they are saying.

That’s sadly old news. Pretty much ever since Trump won in 2016, the legacy media has made a hard turn against Freedom of Expression because they became convinced that if they censored just a little harder, Trump would have lost. Naturally, this accelerated after January 6, 2021, when the Reichstag was burned the Capitol Building was attacked in a riot.

We legit wonder if they are getting money from USAID.

He is referring to the three pimmel prosecutors.

Honestly, maybe we need an ‘Everybody Insult a German Politician Day.’

Exactly.

Except suppressing speech is partially how they got to those atrocities in the first place.

YES!!! This! That is a bigger insult to our fallen heroes than calling someone a pimmel.

We could be wrong, but we don’t think they were denying it: They were upset at Vance for pointing it out.

And we think this one is interesting because he very well might be defying this law:

According to Google Translate, he wrote this in German:

Wait, in woke Germany it is illegal to make fun of someone on the internet or post silly, offensive things. But the German government imports radical, uncontrolled, military-age jihadists who just want to kill and destroy German culture. And the stupid German police actually believe in this ideology? #polizei #Deutschlandreise

If he is writing this in Germany, we only have one question: How do you walk around with testicles that large?

PoliMath is hitting on one of the weirdest features of these pushes toward fascism. They complain that Trump is a wannabe dictator …  and then turn around and say that he should have the power to censor them and take away their guns. How does that even compute?

Finally:

The pimmels running the prosecutors' offices in Germany are probably already drafting charges against Reaboi for that crack.

Heh.

RELATED: WATCH: CBS News' Margaret Brennan Says Free Speech Caused the Holocaust

'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can

WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin)

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)

Tags: 60 MINUTES CENSORSHIP FASCISM FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH GERMANY

