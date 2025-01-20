'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can

Last night, J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance were out celebrating the upcoming inaugural and more than a few people noticed that Usha looked downright radiant.

But there is a small percentage of people who had a problem with that because of her race, and this doofus was one of them:

I enjoyed Vance’s book, his story is classic Americana rags to riches, and when he talks and tweets, overall he seems to say the right things, but this picture just confronts you with the messy realities of globalism. It makes you feel like you are getting hoodwinked yet again. pic.twitter.com/Joo4fgqXw7 — κρῠπτός (@_kruptos) January 19, 2025

That’s bad enough but that led another person to pretty much attack J.D. Vance and his whole family.

It's sad. You want the guys running things to have a stake in the future, and there's some of that, but Vance does not have children who look like him, who smell like him, who even have earwax like him. He's alienated from the future of Americans in a very real sense. https://t.co/cuRa6Xsqoy pic.twitter.com/N5faJKz1hw — FrogButt (@butt_watermelon) January 20, 2025

All of which is silly. First off, Vance’s children look very much like a combination of him and Usha, as tends to happen when people have children together. ‘Frog’ just seems to buy into the stupid ‘one drop’ theory. And more basically, you can see how much Vance loves his kids with every interaction with them: Not just in the big showy moments, but in the spontaneous moments.

And more basically, we know plenty of people who absolutely love children that they aren’t related to at all, such as adoptive parents and/or step-parents. Heck, one of the most famous parent-child relationships in fiction is between Peter Parker and Aunt May, his adoptive mother. Sharp eyed observers have noted that Aunt May is not blood to Peter at all, but Peter loves her as a second mother. And while that relationship is fictional, it still rings true because if you have lived long enough everyone will know at least one person who finds themselves raising a child they aren’t blood to at all, and you have seen how much they love those children just as much as if they were blood to them. Sometimes the legacy you leave behind isn’t genetic, but rather the lessons and love you gave to someone when raising him or her.

But enough of that serious commentary, because David ‘Iowahawk’ Burge lit that doofus up as only he could:

Luckily Frog Butt inherited genetically perfect Aryan earwax, thank to his momma and Uncle Grandpaw — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 20, 2025

I can honestly say I have never connected with another human being via shared ear wax texture. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) January 20, 2025

We are not sure she is being honest about it. (We are joking.)

This went from blonde hair and blue eyes to ear wax and smell so fast. — Todd (@sonofaveatch) January 20, 2025

Jokes on him. I speak on this as one of dozens JD has contracted to supply him with enough 100% aryan earwax for generations of his progeny. — Submarine Mike (@Submarine_Mike) January 20, 2025

Will no one consider the earwax? — Woodrow Wilson (@WoodrowPWilson) January 20, 2025

Butt whatever you call yourself.



1. That is just straight up racist.

2. How did you come to learn so much about earwax?

3. Your 15 seconds of being noticed on X. Done. — William Parkhurst (@wm_parkhurst) January 20, 2025

I desperately need to produce some people who smell like me, preferably right out of the shower and not after yard work — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 20, 2025

Showing up to the maternity ward with qtips because a man has to know — Jack Hoey III (@JacktheLesser) January 20, 2025

I can’t believe people this stupid even exist. — Mb78 (@Mb7877907854) January 20, 2025

Why are the people who insist white people are the master race often the dumbest white people around?

Never mind, we think we just answered our own question.

Two of my grandchildren's mother is from India, she is a citizen. Anyone who tries to tell me that those kids aren't true Americans can kiss my a**. — Mike Reardon (@hawkimike60) January 20, 2025

I've been furiously swabbing my wife and kids ear wax since this dropped to make sure they ares pure bloods. — on a hippie trail full of zombie (@AI_Clone_Bot) January 20, 2025

The OP is the kind of thing that should be ignored so as not to give it O2, but this reposte.... https://t.co/EzMRlo88AO — wheatweeds (@wheatweeds1) January 20, 2025

We tend to think stupidity deserves sunlight.

I dunno, draw a beard on the kid and he's a dead ringer! — Joe OShea (@JoeOShe12137824) January 20, 2025

Okay, that's pretty funny.

Other people dragged the racist directly:

carefully checking my childrens earwax before I decide if I can care about them — 𝔹⏣𝔹𝔻𝔸𝔻𝕌₡𝕂 🪔 (@bobdaduck) January 20, 2025

Why are you focused on a child’s smell and ear wax? Ew. — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) January 20, 2025

Besides this post being stupid for a variety of other reasons, it ignores the fact that his daughter looks exactly like him. At least do 30 seconds of research before declaring him a false scotsman. https://t.co/MNr7ZsnrUw — Zoomer Atreides (@R1aBonaparte) January 20, 2025

Man, you're completely mixing up your earwax facts. East Asians and Native Americans have dry ear wax. Everyone else has wet earwax. Racism is completely losing all quality on here. — Punished Wie Dan ook🍃 (@PunishedLuddite) January 20, 2025

We need a better class of racists, or something.

That dragging included the Queen of Twitchy™:

He has beautiful children who look just like him and his beautiful wife.



Crawl back under your rock. https://t.co/yZmEdJe4mP — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 20, 2025

As a father of five I’m trying to remember a single instance of comparing my kids’ ear wax to mine 🤢 https://t.co/xNYYEjjvSb — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) January 20, 2025

All of this is silly, surface-level nonsense. To quote Yoda: ‘Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.’ What matters more than our race is what is in our hearts and souls. Or as this author once said:

Exactly @ZubyMusic



You might know my wife is Asian and I’m white. and I had some racist a$$hole complaining to me why I didn’t marry “my own kind.”



And I’m like “I found a woman who loves sci-fi and fantasy movies, who would watch Stargate SG-1 on Friday nights while we were… https://t.co/uXZ1PgFSDO — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 18, 2024

The cut off text reads:

And I’m like ‘I found a woman who loves sci-fi and fantasy movies, who would watch Stargate SG-1 on Friday nights while we were dating and make out with me during the commercials. Even after we married, she thought it was a good idea to watch the original Deadpool on Valentine’s Day. ‘I *did* marry my own kind.’

Twenty years of marriage and counting, folks.

