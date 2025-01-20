'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can

Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  8:20 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last night, J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance were out celebrating the upcoming inaugural and more than a few people noticed that Usha looked downright radiant.

But there is a small percentage of people who had a problem with that because of her race, and this doofus was one of them:

That’s bad enough but that led another person to pretty much attack J.D. Vance and his whole family.

All of which is silly. First off, Vance’s children look very much like a combination of him and Usha, as tends to happen when people have children together. ‘Frog’ just seems to buy into the stupid ‘one drop’ theory. And more basically, you can see how much Vance loves his kids with every interaction with them: Not just in the big showy moments, but in the spontaneous moments.

And more basically, we know plenty of people who absolutely love children that they aren’t related to at all, such as adoptive parents and/or step-parents. Heck, one of the most famous parent-child relationships in fiction is between Peter Parker and Aunt May, his adoptive mother. Sharp eyed observers have noted that Aunt May is not blood to Peter at all, but Peter loves her as a second mother. And while that relationship is fictional, it still rings true because if you have lived long enough everyone will know at least one person who finds themselves raising a child they aren’t blood to at all, and you have seen how much they love those children just as much as if they were blood to them. Sometimes the legacy you leave behind isn’t genetic, but rather the lessons and love you gave to someone when raising him or her.

But enough of that serious commentary, because David ‘Iowahawk’ Burge lit that doofus up as only he could:

We are not sure she is being honest about it. (We are joking.)

Why are the people who insist white people are the master race often the dumbest white people around? 

Never mind, we think we just answered our own question.

We tend to think stupidity deserves sunlight.

Okay, that's pretty funny.

Other people dragged the racist directly:

We need a better class of racists, or something.

That dragging included the Queen of Twitchy™:

All of this is silly, surface-level nonsense. To quote Yoda: ‘Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.’ What matters more than our race is what is in our hearts and souls. Or as this author once said:

The cut off text reads:

And I’m like ‘I found a woman who loves sci-fi and fantasy movies, who would watch Stargate SG-1 on Friday nights while we were dating and make out with me during the commercials. Even after we married, she thought it was a good idea to watch the original Deadpool on Valentine’s Day. 

‘I *did* marry my own kind.’

Twenty years of marriage and counting, folks.

