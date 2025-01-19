Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather

Much has been made about the decision to move the inauguration indoors, citing the weather. We first reported about the decision, here, and while Amy C wrote this article, this author’s post is included where we wrote that:

They keep citing the weather, but I really suspect it is designed to protect against åssâssination



Mind you, I would tend to agree with that rationale but I do think that’s the secret rationale. He’s faced two attempts just this past 12 months https://t.co/ucxDliFly2 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2025

And honestly, the ‘weather’ explanation never made very much sense to this author. When we first heard of it, we checked our phone and it claimed that Washington, D.C. would be between 11° and 23° that day, and the current forecast says the same, as of this writing. That’s not exactly toasty but this native Pennsylvanian doesn’t consider this dangerously cold or anything like that. And while are currently forecast to receive some snow, the Greater D.C. region is actually pretty great at handling snow—probably because it is the capital.

So, yes, we smelled a ‘rat’ immediately—although as we indicated, we agree with the security rationale, if that’s what it is. So when RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree decided to look into this, we proverbially sat up and paid attention. Who is Ms. Crabtree? Well, she came onto our radar as a person well-connected with the Secret Service personnel after Trump’s first assassination attempt. She was one of the people exposing the absolute failures of the Secret Service. For instance, when we reported on some of those failures, her journalism was featured prominently.

So, this is what she has to say about the reason for moving the inauguration indoors:

‼️‼️Decision to Cancel Outdoor Inauguration Events -- Weather or Security Related? + other Security Concerns:



Over the last 24 hrs numerous colleagues and friends have asked me what Secret Service sources are saying about the cancellation of outdoor events for President-elect… pic.twitter.com/I6HBkAcmrD — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) January 18, 2025

The cut off text is substantial, and it says:

Over the last 24 hrs numerous colleagues and friends have asked me what Secret Service sources are saying about the cancellation of outdoor events for President-elect Trump's inauguration. I will give you the unvarnished report of what I'm hearing while being extremely sensitive about trying not to make attendees more jittery than they already are. Most USSS sources I've discussed this with are sticking to the stiff upper lip, curt response: The cancellations are simply weather-related. But a few sources I trust have said the extreme weather is good cover to make things much safer because of the heightened security environment. The Secret Service has a zero-fail mission, and there is absolutely no room for errors. The USSS operates in extreme weather environments all the time -- but it's different when you have hundreds of thousands -- if not more -- people converging near a protectee at an outdoor event after two assassination attempts and several long-term known threats. What the FBI said Monday -- that it was not tracking any credible threats against the inauguration was laughable-- especially after the ISIS-inspired terrorist who slammed into a crowd on NYE in New Orleans. Trust in the FBI has been completely eroded. Even at Jimmy Carter's ceremonial lying in wait at the capitol, there were two lone actors the U.S. police interdicted trying to disrupt the event -- one with a machete and another who tried to blow up his car near the Capitol, the U.S. Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger said Monday. 👉👉The last inauguration that was conducted inside the Capitol was Ronald Reagan's second swearing-in. Reagan was the only other president in the last four decades to have been shot and nearly killed by a would-be assassin. It occurred during his first term. Is this simply a coincidence? After what I heard from sources, I don't believe it is. I'm told by a well-positioned source that there have been deep concerns among some federal law enforcement officials about the open spaces surrounding the capitol where the ticket-holding Inauguration attendees were supposed to be sitting -- whether that area and any area around the Capitol is going to be open to the public -- and if so, why are there no magnetometers being positioned to screen people before they are let in. Secret Service sources tell me there will be NO ONE allowed in those open spaces on the mall next to the Capitol, and they will have numerous post-standers guarding the perimeter with many security sweeps near the Capitol complex. Everyone inside the Capitol, except members of Congress and Supreme Court justices, will be screened through magnetometers. If anyone tries to climb the fence with apparent or obvious lethal force (either what looks like an explosive vest or a gun drawn) to get into those areas, they will be shot on the spot, Secret Service sources are telling me. This is one likely reason why a dozen police departments are reportedly refusing to help provide security for the inauguration -- they do not like the Secret Service's aggressive rules of engagement. The USSS, military, homeland security agents, and national guard are not messing around - no funny business or aggressive actions to scale fences or bring them down will be tolerated. There is a Secret Service press conference at 4 p.m. I will be set with questions -- please let me know what you would like asked. This Video shows parade fencing in D.C. being deconstructed this morning:

And by way of background, we also dug up this article about the weather for past inaugurations:

Weathering the weather on Inauguration Day: From sunny to cold, wind, rain, now & more: https://t.co/TDETXPNeos pic.twitter.com/IKTkPcKRdl — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) January 20, 2021

The post mentions some notable temperatures on different inaugural days. For instance, when Washington was inaugurated, it was 59° that day. However, one should bear in mind that back then the capital was in New York City, and that year, the inauguration was on April 30. After that, the inauguration was on March 4 until the Twentieth Amendment was ratified in 1933.

Probably the most interesting benchmark was William Henry Harrison, because he got sick during his inauguration and died a month later of pneumonia as a result. The low that day was 34° with a high of 51, so quite a bit warmer. (Harrison refused to wear a coat and most authors think that was a factor.)

The first January 20 inauguration came in 1937 with the second Roosevelt's second inauguration, and it was 33° that day, but also with heavy rain.

And then there is Reagan, who also took the inauguration inside on his second swearing in. This is what the Library of Congress says about that:

The second Reagan inauguration in 1985 was one of the coldest on record. Library of Congress Science Librarian Stephanie Marcus remembers this day well stating ‘It was one of the few times in history that Inauguration Day fell on a Sunday (which was also the Super Bowl) and Reagan was sworn in that day privately inside the White House. The public ceremony was held the next day (January 21) inside the Capitol Rotunda. It was bitterly cold , 7° F … with a windchill of minus 25° F … !’ Initially the public ceremony was to be held on the West Front of the Capitol, but due to sub-zero temperatures it was moved to the Rotunda.

(Euroweenie metric temperatures edited out because George Washington didn’t kill the Nazis at Waterloo so we would use that communist system of measurement.)

In any case, Crabtree also notes that:

Yes. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) January 19, 2025

This is a smart move. I really believe Trumps life will be in constant danger during his term, much more so than any other President in recent history. — Joseph (@_Semper_Virilis) January 18, 2025

We mostly agree, except we also think that a stiff breeze could do Joe Biden in, so he arguably might be in more danger.

This is very interesting! May Donald J Trump be protected Monday and forever! pic.twitter.com/hjEEqYETL8 — Robin Ann Morris (@maryjaneagency) January 18, 2025

It makes complete sense. I thought about all the threats of the inauguration right after he won. Too many people too many open spaces too many buildings too many foreign threats and too long of an exposure for the protectee. And then add a USSS that has shown blatant disregard… — TheDreamer🇺🇸⚔️ (@Dreamsongs17) January 19, 2025

The cut off text:

And then add a USSS that has shown blatant disregard for the security of a Presidential candidate. It’s the right decision and it was likely made long ago before the announcement.

We just wish they would just be open about it. Every American who has any sense of fairness would understand. Trump has been subjected to at least two assassination attempts and was actually shot on live television.

Of course, the left would call him a coward or something like that, but it would just be another opportunity to show Americans how crazy the left has become. Normal Americans of all political stripes would be repelled by this behavior.

Sounds like more bureaucracy run amok, questioning the real reasons behind canceling outdoor inauguration events.



Maybe it's not just about weather or security, could be an overreach of power.



Hope Trump administration sheds light on this and brings transparency back to our… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 19, 2025

The cut off text:

Hope Trump administration sheds light on this and brings transparency back to our government.

We’re honestly not getting the overreach argument, but judge for yourself.

Does the increased security have anything to do with the DHS/ FBI failing to stop 2 assassination attempts on Trump or the DHS letting Al Qaeda terrorists across the border and deciding not to track them? — Graft (@kentron5S) January 18, 2025

Maybe…? *Shrugs*

Members of congress should also be security screened. Can't trust quite a few of them. With dollars coming from foreign countries, combined with their greed for money, they would not hesitate to do the worst. — America First (@trackerNC) January 19, 2025

We could almost picture a few of them going all kamikaze on Trump. Think something like the final act of ‘Team America: World Police.’

And if you haven’t seen that movie, what are you doing with your life?

If true, this is frightening and certainly not the time for partisan hackery.



Yet every Congressman Six-piece-Chicken McNobody/ Senator Vegetable Lasagna are tweeting the move is due to the Trump campaign's "fear of small crowds".



Clowns. Every one of them. https://t.co/oFltjL2Fau — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) January 19, 2025

It’s a ridiculous line of attack. All these people claiming small crowds was the motivation seem to forget that Trump won the popular vote. According to Cook Political report, he got 77,301,997 votes, which is 49.8% of the popular vote, with Harris getting about two million less votes than him. If we were Trump, we would focus on that.

Because normally it is the left that pretends that a self-selected crowd is somehow representative of democracy. They love to march, often with rent-a-crowds, chanting slogans like ‘this is what democracy looks like.’ But that is not what democracy looks like. We have never seen a march or a rally that added up to more than one percent of the American population or even one percent of the voters in the last election. For instance, a million marchers would be only about 0.64% of voters in 2024. So, the people who march and protest don’t look like ‘democracy.’ They are outliers, people who decided they didn’t have something better to do that day. It’s their right to protest, obviously, but we shouldn’t confuse them with ‘democracy.’ What democracy really looks like—meaning our representative, constitutional democracy that many people simply call a Republic—is people standing in line at the polling places and expressing their preferences anonymously in the voting booth.

(Of course the right to freedom of expression, which includes the right of peaceful protest, is a necessary part of democracy. But the protest itself is not ‘democracy’ in the sense that they represent even a sizeable part of the American voters.)

Be Pres. Trumps bodyguard, eyes and ears . Keep camera ready in case someone is the enemy https://t.co/b5qesIrS9N — Theann (@TheannBat1) January 19, 2025

Being aware is certainly a good idea if you are going to D.C. on Monday. The left is violent and even if there isn’t a threat against Trump, if history is any guide, there is likely to be a riot. Of course, the national news media won’t call it a riot, but we are likely to see one. That is precisely what happened on January 20, 2017 during Trump’s first inauguration and let’s just say that ‘insurrection’ was treated very differently than the January 6, 2021 riot.

Of course, there’s always at least one loon:

Ok sis I stopped reading at “hundreds of thousands attendees” and “assassination attempts” lol 😂 bcuz 1. Hundreds of thousands were not going to be at that inauguration!! 2. The assassination attempts were staged by Trump lol. This is why people have to be careful what they play… — Mr. T (@Mister_T009) January 19, 2025

The cut off text says (with mild censorship):

This is why people have to be careful what they play around with bcuz it may come true. He did this sh-t to himself! OH WELL!

We pity the fool who writes this and besmirches the good name of Laurence Tureaud.

(Google the name if you don’t get our joke.)

