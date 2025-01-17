Pete Buttigieg's Farewell: A Masterclass in Futility, Ends Just as He Served...
Donald Trump's Inauguration Moved Indoors Thanks to All the Global Warming Descending on D.C. Next Week

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

We are now about 72 hours away from Inauguration Day, and the start of Donald Trump's second term as President. It seems the weather is not as cooperative as D.C. would like it to be.

The Trump inauguration is moving indoors:

And President-elect Trump himself confirmed this:

The forecast for D.C. is a high of 23 degrees.

Brrrrrrrrrr.

There are some very miserable Leftists in the replies:

Stay classy, Mike.

It's not America's funeral. Cope and seethe.

What lovely people.

Not.

Back to sanity:

Others were more concerned with safety.

This seems to be a common response.

And this writer tends to agree. She has legitimate concerns about Donald Trump's safety in the second term, given the two assassination attempts this summer.

Perhaps the powers that be don't want to let that become the news story.

Or maybe it really is because of the cold.

