Donald Trump's Inauguration Moved Indoors Thanks to All the Global Warming Descending on D.C. Next Week

We are now about 72 hours away from Inauguration Day, and the start of Donald Trump's second term as President. It seems the weather is not as cooperative as D.C. would like it to be.

The Trump inauguration is moving indoors:

Due to the dangerously cold temperatures expected Monday, President-elect Trump's inauguration is moving indoors, sources tell @alaynatreene, @KateSullivanDC and me. Expect Trump and Vance to be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 17, 2025

And President-elect Trump himself confirmed this:

Trump confirms it’s moving inside, citing the danger posed to attendees by the cold. He says guests will be brought inside the Capitol. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 17, 2025

The forecast for D.C. is a high of 23 degrees.

Brrrrrrrrrr.

There are some very miserable Leftists in the replies:

If an outside inauguration was good enough for William Henry Harrison, it’s good enough for Trump. — MikeBates (@MikeBates) January 17, 2025

Stay classy, Mike.

That's really going to affect the "crowd size" at America's funeral. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) January 17, 2025

It's not America's funeral. Cope and seethe.

What a little baby that he can’t be chilly. Something tells me this is really so he doesn’t have to see his lack of crowds. — The Dose of Reality (@TheDoseTweets) January 17, 2025

What lovely people.

Not.

Back to sanity:

Reagan's 2nd Inauguration was moved inside due to weather. — Just4usewith_thisapp (@just4usewith) January 17, 2025

Yes it was.

Others were more concerned with safety.

This may be God's way of protecting President Trump from bad actors. Certainly security would be far more controlled inside. — Cletus Roscoe (@CletusRoscoe1) January 17, 2025

This seems to be a common response.

Way easier from a security standpoint. — Chesterton_Report 🇻🇦 (@Veritas_Curat7) January 17, 2025

And this writer tends to agree. She has legitimate concerns about Donald Trump's safety in the second term, given the two assassination attempts this summer.

They keep citing the weather, but I really suspect it is designed to protect against åssâssination



Mind you, I would tend to agree with that rationale but I do think that’s the secret rationale. He’s faced two attempts just this past 12 months https://t.co/ucxDliFly2 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2025

Perhaps the powers that be don't want to let that become the news story.

Or maybe it really is because of the cold.