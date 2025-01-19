Usha Vance: From Political Periphery to Runway Royalty ... An Instant Fashion Phenomenon

Usha Vance, the wife of soon to be Vice President J.D. Vance, is quickly becoming a fashion plate. First, it was her Oscar De La Renta dress last night.

And so the inaugural fashion show begins. Usha Vance at the VP’s dinner in custom Oscar de la Renta velvet. pic.twitter.com/63aZKUEOS4 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 19, 2025

2LOTUS Usha Vance, wears a custom Oscar de la Renta noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline. @OscardelaRenta pic.twitter.com/TvtnPueLxK — Goo (@Goodboygoo2) January 19, 2025

Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President’s Dinner.



Photographed by Emily J. Higgins pic.twitter.com/nM5V9qgusV — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) January 19, 2025

Many women appreciated the touch of gray in Usha's hair and that she doesn't color it.

We're so back.

I said it back when he was nominated—there is something about this guy. He’s the future, wait and see. https://t.co/SatIsUn8Kt — Sarah Haider 👾 (@SarahTheHaider) January 19, 2025

They both possess that 'it' factor.

Look, I don’t want to put any pressure on these guys, but a baby in the White House could inspire a national baby fever https://t.co/3Tz2pvv7EX — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 19, 2025

Wouldn't that be delightful!





Seeing Oscar de la Renta make a post that proudly embraces their role outfitting Usha Vance shouldn't be shocking.



But this would've never happened during Trump 1.0. https://t.co/0EQqiCCpS3 — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) January 19, 2025

There is absolutely a difference in the way brands are behaving toward Trump - Part 2.

Luxury brands getting on board — major vibe shift. https://t.co/C4ZCkeA7TG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 19, 2025

We went from floral furniture to this?



That’s a vintage rolls Royce



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JMyVme9hYt pic.twitter.com/JkiJtxEZ7s — Midwest Iowa girl (@Maga4Justice) January 19, 2025

Fake Dr. Jill could never.

She looks SO GOOD https://t.co/4iZoWjDMdL — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 19, 2025

Things that J.D. is thinking.

Of all the vibe shift evidence we have seen, this one blows me away the most. To see the designers at last recognizing elegance in the Trump administration is a win I never saw coming. Usha looks gorgeous. Now @voguemagazine how about FINALLY admitting how stunning and… https://t.co/94yhDJ25kM — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 19, 2025

Yes, it is way past time to give Melania the fashion magazine spreads she deserves.

The First and Second Lady arrive for a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2YzlxywldJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 19, 2025

Then, Usha and Melania stepped out in fabulous coats and boots for a ceremony at Arlington. The contrast between their black and white coats was so eye catching.

Usha's wardrobe is as stunning as Melania's. What beautiful ladies! https://t.co/r9QwE27Iaw — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) January 19, 2025

Doug Emhoff could never 😂

🔥🔥 https://t.co/tok21T8A4Q — Swifties for Trump 🗑️🐿️ (@trumpswiftie) January 19, 2025

Also, we don't want him to. Gag.