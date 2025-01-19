JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at...
AOC Predicts Doom with 'Authoritarian Government' Alert ... Nation Responds with Collectiv...
The Kids Are NOT Okay: Report Says Youth Are Calling 911 Over TikTok...
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the...
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's...
In 10 Words, Sen. Marsha Blackburn Tweets Three Things 'President Trump Will Make'
'Handsome Devil': Scott Jennings ROCKS a Tux on CNN Before He Attends Inaugural...
Erick Erickson Attributes 7 Results to Leftwing Institutions
NBC News: Democrats Who Hid Joe Biden's Mental Decline Demand Transparency from Trump...
TikTok Announces It's in the Process of Restoring Service, Thanks President Trump
Clueless Court Jester Brian Karem Returns to White House Beat ... Expect Way...
Tick Tock: President Joe Biden Has Mere Hours to Announce His Promised Cure...
Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got...
VIP
Jennifer Rubin's New 'Rag' The Contrarian Is As Funny As SHE IS and...

Usha Vance: From Political Periphery to Runway Royalty ... An Instant Fashion Phenomenon

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Usha Vance, the wife of soon to be Vice President J.D. Vance, is quickly becoming a fashion plate. First, it was her Oscar De La Renta dress last night.

Advertisement

Many women appreciated the touch of gray in Usha's hair and that she doesn't color it.

We're so back.

They both possess that 'it' factor.

Recommended

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Wouldn't that be delightful!

There is absolutely a difference in the way brands are behaving toward Trump - Part 2.

Fake Dr. Jill could never. 

Things that J.D. is thinking.

Advertisement

Yes, it is way past time to give Melania the fashion magazine spreads she deserves.

Then, Usha and Melania stepped out in fabulous coats and boots for a ceremony at Arlington. The contrast between their black and white coats was so eye catching. 

Also, we don't want him to. Gag.

Tags: INAUGURATION TRUMP VICE PRESIDENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker
JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at Voters (Proving Why Dems Lost BIG)
Amy Curtis
AOC Predicts Doom with 'Authoritarian Government' Alert ... Nation Responds with Collective Eye-Roll
justmindy
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's March Crowd
Amy Curtis
Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather Aaron Walker
Advertisement