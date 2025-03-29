Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving Cult

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says the Democrats’ anti-oligarchy stance makes no sense. Why? They are the party of the wealthy class. They are the billionaires’ party. Instead, he says the party is using the ‘oligarchy’ term to go after billionaires who have left the Democrat Party. Democrats don’t hate billionaires, they just hate the ones they no longer control and who are no longer on their side.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

”They don’t tolerate apostates” | VDH tears the Democrat “Oligarchy” narrative to absolute SHREDS: “They use this term to castigate the relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk." “The ten wealthiest people in the US until recently were all lavish donors for the Democrats….So why are they so angry at the "oligarchs" when they were synonymous with Democrats?" “They don’t tolerate apostates, so they are angry. They are angry they don’t have a lock on the oligarchs." “They demand absolute loyalty…any defections or apostates causes them to go ballistic...that anyone would doubt their ability to control big money in the United States."

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

If what Hanson describes sounds familiar it’s because we have seen this type of behavior before. Commenters explain.

Sounds like a cult. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 28, 2025

And they accuse that of MAGA... — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2025

More like a crime family. — Brian F Barkley (@Brian_F_Barkley) March 28, 2025

Sounds like Nazis — Tyrant Daemon Lord (@MikeK52167304) March 28, 2025

The Democrats have been misnamed as ‘the party of tolerance.’ Posters know that’s total nonsense.

The left demands complete compliance of their ideology all while claiming to be the side of “tolerance”. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 28, 2025

We see this over and over again…Elon, RFK, Tulsi, etc



Leftists hate nothing more than an apostate — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2025

Biggest political ideology shift in my life time (57 years) All the competent near center Democrats are considered far right. — Robert Oaks (@RAOaks2116) March 28, 2025

They continue to operate as if they still have a lock on all news & information. As if they can still suppress, censor & control public access & opinion. It’s a new day. We’re onto them. — sunsetaz (@redhorse_sunset) March 28, 2025

They still think they control the narrative but it's a new day☺️ — Hazel lopez (@13Onstein) March 28, 2025

The Democrat Party’s narrative power has been stripped. The Dems continue to shift further to the left leaving no home for many of its former voters. Those sensible Dems have taken up residence in the Republican Party. There's nothing a cult hates more than members who escape.