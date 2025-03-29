Oligarchy Malarkey: Victor Davis Hanson Exposes the Democrat Party as a Billionaire-Loving Cult

Jamie Raskin and Dems Were in Favor of Going After Federal Judges Before...
VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:33 AM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says the Democrats’ anti-oligarchy stance makes no sense. Why? They are the party of the wealthy class. They are the billionaires’ party. Instead, he says the party is using the ‘oligarchy’ term to go after billionaires who have left the Democrat Party. Democrats don’t hate billionaires, they just hate the ones they no longer control and who are no longer on their side.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

”They don’t tolerate apostates” | VDH tears the Democrat “Oligarchy” narrative to absolute SHREDS:

“They use this term to castigate the relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk."

“The ten wealthiest people in the US until recently were all lavish donors for the Democrats….So why are they so angry at the "oligarchs" when they were synonymous with Democrats?"

“They don’t tolerate apostates, so they are angry. They are angry they don’t have a lock on the oligarchs."

“They demand absolute loyalty…any defections or apostates causes them to go ballistic...that anyone would doubt their ability to control big money in the United States."

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

If what Hanson describes sounds familiar it’s because we have seen this type of behavior before. Commenters explain.

The Democrats have been misnamed as ‘the party of tolerance.’ Posters know that’s total nonsense.

The Democrat Party’s narrative power has been stripped. The Dems continue to shift further to the left leaving no home for many of its former voters. Those sensible Dems have taken up residence in the Republican Party. There's nothing a cult hates more than members who escape. 

