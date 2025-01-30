Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision

Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presid...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:04 AM on January 30, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz rushed to X Wednesday night to blame President Donald Trump for a deadly collision between an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter. Sellers deleted his post and then made the horrific crash about himself. JoJoFromJerz lashed out at him for his ‘apology.’

Here’s his deleted post which is followed by his self-centered ‘apology.’ (READ)

It’s not an apology if you use the word, ‘but.’ It’s just not.

Commenters were horrified anyone would politicize this tragedy while bodies were still being recovered from the cold waters of the Potomac.

Even though Sellers didn’t offer a true apology, JoJoFromJerz was mad at him. She fully blames Trump.

It’s bad enough that Sellers politicized the crash but he pivoted to making it about himself. Commenters let him have it.

A real apology is never coming. Sellers had one chance and blew it. His hatred for Trump takes precedence over everything. Except for himself, apparently.

