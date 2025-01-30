Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision

Democrats Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz rushed to X Wednesday night to blame President Donald Trump for a deadly collision between an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter. Sellers deleted his post and then made the horrific crash about himself. JoJoFromJerz lashed out at him for his ‘apology.’

Here’s his deleted post which is followed by his self-centered ‘apology.’ (READ)

I deleted the post because timing matters. Politics at this point does not. I fucked up, I own that. I am very prayerful but I’m also very frustrated upset and disturbed with where we are as a country. I recognize, and I will do better.



The only thing that matters is rescuing… — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 30, 2025

It’s not an apology if you use the word, ‘but.’ It’s just not.

Commenters were horrified anyone would politicize this tragedy while bodies were still being recovered from the cold waters of the Potomac.

They are fishing corpses out of the Potomac, families are praying their loved ones miraculously survived. And here you were being the ghoulish Partisan spouting the Narrative, just looking for a way to blame it on Trump. What a broken human being. — The Bloodstone™ 🎸 (@BS2KZ) January 30, 2025

Hey be prayerful about deleting your account so you don't tweet things like that in the first place. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 30, 2025

JFC. Apologize and stop trying to justify yourself. The plane crash isn’t about you or your personal f*cking therapy session. — Dot (@Dot2TrotBlog) January 30, 2025

Even though Sellers didn’t offer a true apology, JoJoFromJerz was mad at him. She fully blames Trump.

What???? What do you think they’d be saying if Biden were at the helm?!



We can and should be sorry for the lives impacted but do not take your foot off the gas of the truth. Please. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 30, 2025

I would be so embarrassed to be a family member of yours or associated with you in any way! — DCL (@DannyBoy_1973) January 30, 2025

You freaks downplayed the horrific Afghanistan withdrawal that was directly related to the dementia patient’s incompetence 8 months into his administration. Pls continue with your moronic hysteria. — Christine King 🇺🇸 (@ChristineLKing9) January 30, 2025

It’s bad enough that Sellers politicized the crash but he pivoted to making it about himself. Commenters let him have it.

A simple “I’m sorry” would have sufficed. But you had to make it about you. Just shut up. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) January 30, 2025

It's absolutely repulsive that your first instinct was to go there. You're supposedly a grown-ass man, there's no excuse for behaving like that. — Teri (@TeriChristoph) January 30, 2025

Stop talking about yourself. Can any of you monsters just apologize for your behavior without trying to justify it? My god you’re self centered. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) January 30, 2025

A real apology is never coming. Sellers had one chance and blew it. His hatred for Trump takes precedence over everything. Except for himself, apparently.