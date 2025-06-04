Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag

As our own Amy Curtis will write in a VIP post later today, there can be a lot of political pressure applied to organizations to fly the Pride flag in honor of Pride Month. We all remember when President Joe Biden hung a Pride flag from the White House in between two American flags for his LGBTQ picnic on the White House lawn.

And then there are smaller stories. As we reported a year ago this month, the town of Wethersfield, Connecticut, gathered for a pride event, and town Democrats refused to fly the thin blue line flag because it represented "racism and antagonism." They did honor fallen officer Aaron Pelletier, though, by lowering the city's Pride flag to half-staff.

Libs of TikTok reports that, in response to overwhelming concern from students and parents about Pride flags having been removed from Missoula, Montana's classrooms, the city voted to make the Pride flag an official flag of the city.

WTF



The city of Missoula, MT, voted 9-2 to make the Pride flag an OFFICIAL city flag to get around a law banning political flags on government property.



This is how desperate they are to promote child m*tilation and groom your kids. pic.twitter.com/WaoOcywuRZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 4, 2025

"All they want is to get married."

Every single city will try to do this now — Shaun (@TurnBack_CA_Red) June 4, 2025

Any city that does this needs to have the state they’re in defunded. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 4, 2025

Montana? Wow — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) June 4, 2025

That is so Missoula! The Seattle of the Rockies. They have also been a a “nuclear-free” zoning district since 1978. — Jonathan Rolfe (@JonathanAKRolfe) June 4, 2025

This is what happens when California moves to Montana. Montana becomes California. — Kevin (@kwhite998) June 4, 2025

I almost moved there in 1997. Thank goodness I didn't! — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) June 4, 2025

If you've ever been to Missoula this is no surprise. It's beyond woke. — Mark (@mark_rivenbark) June 4, 2025

Missoula is a college town, so there’s that. — Stephen DeCata (@DecataStephen) June 4, 2025

That's probably a big part of it.

America may as well wave the white flag from now on. — Anthony Lynch (@IamAnthonyLynch) June 4, 2025

These white liberal women are beyond destructive. Look at how they smirk at this. In the end, what have they acomplished? More hate? If you have to force people to fly your flag, are you not wrong? — Laura Soprano (@4Mutiny) June 4, 2025

If I told you getting women completely out of politics would fix this, would you be ok with it? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 4, 2025

Karenocracy — Bertie Scholes (@BeSeriousBertie) June 4, 2025

Everyone on the city council is probably straight … they just want to publicly display their "allyship."

Now, all of those concerned students and parents who flooded the council member's email inbox can rest easy knowing that the Pride flag will hang next to, or instead of, the American flag in city classrooms.

