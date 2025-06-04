THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of...
We Thought No One Was Above the Law? NJ Mayor Baraka Sues DHS...
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took...
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and...
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See...
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCH...
Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill...
Ex Biden Spox Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Highlights Importance of Dismantling Disinformatio...
KJP Leaves the Democrat Party! Joy Reid Throws MSNBC Under The Bus!
Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unles...
Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaz...
Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's...

Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

As our own Amy Curtis will write in a VIP post later today, there can be a lot of political pressure applied to organizations to fly the Pride flag in honor of Pride Month. We all remember when President Joe Biden hung a Pride flag from the White House in between two American flags for his LGBTQ picnic on the White House lawn.

Advertisement

And then there are smaller stories. As we reported a year ago this month, the town of Wethersfield, Connecticut, gathered for a pride event, and town Democrats refused to fly the thin blue line flag because it represented "racism and antagonism." They did honor fallen officer Aaron Pelletier, though, by lowering the city's Pride flag to half-staff

Libs of TikTok reports that, in response to overwhelming concern from students and parents about Pride flags having been removed from Missoula, Montana's classrooms, the city voted to make the Pride flag an official flag of the city.

"All they want is to get married."

Recommended

THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist
Doug P.
Advertisement

That's probably a big part of it.

Everyone on the city council is probably straight … they just want to publicly display their "allyship." 

Now, all of those concerned students and parents who flooded the council member's email inbox can rest easy knowing that the Pride flag will hang next to, or instead of, the American flag in city classrooms.

***

Tags: LIBS OF TIKTOK MONTANA LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist
Doug P.
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took Into Custody
Doug P.
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See This (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
Brett T.
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Libraries
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist Doug P.
Advertisement