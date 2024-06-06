Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges
Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks...
NYT: Legal Experts Say Trump Threatening to Prosecute Damages the Rule of Law
Steve Schmidt Says Biden’s D-Day Speech Was His Finest Moment on Stage
Remembering Woody Williams, the Last Surviving Medal of Honor Recipient from World War...
WHOOPS: Spain Regrets What Recognizing Palestine As a State Means (After Calling for...
WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's
Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story
Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes...
Judge Orders Steve Bannon to Jail by July 1 for Contempt of Congress
Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him...
Biden's Awkward D-Day Moment, Trump's Official VP List, Byron Donalds vs the Media!
Biden Stomps on a Few Self-Awareness Rakes During Lecture About Dictators and Bullies
FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow...

Connecticut Democrats Fly Pride Flag at Half-Staff to 'Honor' Fallen State Trooper

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

"UNFREAKINGBELIEVABLE" is how Libs of TikTok describes and this editor didn't believe it himself until we watched the news segment. It's real.

You know, obviously, that everything is a symbol of white supremacy. The thin blue line flag is now considered racist because liberals saw it as a response to the Black Lives Matter flags flying everywhere. That flag honors police officers, who kill upstanding black men for no reason.

Advertisement

So when the town of Wethersfield, Connecticut gathered for a pride event, town Democrats refused to fly the thin blue line flag because it represents "racism and antagonism." Besides, they'd already lowered the pride flag to half-staff in his honor.

For real.

Tom Shattuck reports on Emily Zambrello, the town council member who voted down a motion to fly the thin blue line flag.

Recommended

Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges
Brett T.
Advertisement

He had a wife and two children.

Advertisement

And been charged with a hate crime, no doubt.

Advertisement

It already did at the White House last Pride Month.

"We'll be dispatching a drag queen immediately."

***

Tags: PRIDE FLAG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges
Brett T.
Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks He's Got MAGA THIS Time
Chad Felix Greene
WHOOPS: Spain Regrets What Recognizing Palestine As a State Means (After Calling for the End of Israel)
Amy Curtis
Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes Down in Flames
Doug P.
FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments
Grateful Calvin
NYT: Legal Experts Say Trump Threatening to Prosecute Damages the Rule of Law
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges Brett T.
Advertisement