Connecticut Democrats Fly Pride Flag at Half-Staff to 'Honor' Fallen State Trooper

"UNFREAKINGBELIEVABLE" is how Libs of TikTok describes and this editor didn't believe it himself until we watched the news segment. It's real.

You know, obviously, that everything is a symbol of white supremacy. The thin blue line flag is now considered racist because liberals saw it as a response to the Black Lives Matter flags flying everywhere. That flag honors police officers, who kill upstanding black men for no reason.

So when the town of Wethersfield, Connecticut gathered for a pride event, town Democrats refused to fly the thin blue line flag because it represents "racism and antagonism." Besides, they'd already lowered the pride flag to half-staff in his honor.

For real.

UNFREAKINGBELIEVABLE



Democrats in CT voted against flying the American blue line flag to honor fallen officer Aaron Pelletier who was kiIIed in the line of duty.



Instead they flew the pride flag at half staff to honor him. The pride flag. I have no words. This is disgraceful.… https://t.co/J0jLfj7j6l pic.twitter.com/7qJQ9oZqSA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 6, 2024

Congrats, @CTDems , you’re national news again because you couldn’t take a 12 hour break from your rainbow rave to respect a fallen hero and his young family. https://t.co/d7J3J1oqay — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) June 6, 2024

Tom Shattuck reports on Emily Zambrello, the town council member who voted down a motion to fly the thin blue line flag.

She says that in honor of the fallen trooper they won’t be raising the pride flag today, “it’s already up at half staff in honor of his passing,”

What a wretched coward. They snuck the flag up BEFORE the flag raising in order to avoid criticism because they know they are scum.… pic.twitter.com/sgZiHOG6Cz — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) June 6, 2024

The world is laughing at us — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 6, 2024

Can someone explain to me like I’m 5, how the pride flag honors the fallen officer who was not part of the LGBTQ community? — Jackisback (@KatieLChi15) June 6, 2024

He had a wife and two children.

What an absolute mockery to this fallen officer. — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) June 6, 2024

Democrats in CT who dishonored Officer Aaron Pelletier like this should be deported.



They have no right being in America when they can’t even honor our police who sacrifice their lives for us.



What a shameful display. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 6, 2024

Shameful, what is wrong with these putrid political hacks?



You honor the life of a fallen officer, not a pride flag. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) June 6, 2024

Aaron was a personal friend of my daughter & son-in-law (fellow Trooper). The entire situation is unconscionable; the funeral was heartbreaking.



And the disgusting behavior of The Left at this time is unforgivable. — Jeff DeBisschop (@jeffdebisschop) June 6, 2024

That is disgraceful. We have to get our nation back. — Valerie G (@ValerieGoldst17) June 6, 2024

You don’t hate your government nearly enough. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) June 6, 2024

As of today, I no longer recognize this great country I grew up in. This has crossed the line for me. What a disgrace to show this officer and his family. I am done. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — jimmy nolen (@jimmynolen4) June 6, 2024

A disgrace to his friends and family... I hope the men and women in blue boycott this disgraceful farce of a remembrance — Just Jack (@JackHisey210483) June 6, 2024

I cannot wrap my head around this. — Sandi (@Sandi71027941) June 6, 2024

Unbelievable. What must his family think of that? They use a tragedy to force 'pride' ideology which has nothing to do with the situation. They didn't honor him..they used him. Pathetic. — Austin (@FireBeardViking) June 6, 2024

Not one of those that worship the pride flag could care less if this officer lost his life. The politicians who did this are no friends to law enforcement. If I were a family member I would have pulled it down. — Wolfbyte1966 🇺🇸 (@wolfbyte1966) June 6, 2024

And been charged with a hate crime, no doubt.

“It’s not appropriate?” Are you joking. He was a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. How is flying the thin blue line flag “not appropriate” yet you can fly the pride flag? This is so beyond disgusting and disrespectful. I’m appalled #backtheblue 💙 — HarleyQuinn (@Jammebrit) June 6, 2024

The pride flag is going to replace the American flag pretty soon. Disgusting! — DeeL (@LoiblDeeanna) June 6, 2024

It already did at the White House last Pride Month.

Which set of people behind those 2 flags will you call in an emergency situation where your life is in danger?



Thought so. How pathetic — The Jabronie (@the_jabronie) June 6, 2024

"We'll be dispatching a drag queen immediately."

